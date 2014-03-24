Swaybar Modification

April 21, 2017

Project CJ-7 Swaybar

Project Jeep CJ-7
Swaybar Mods
Stock Jeep Swaybar & Scout Dana 44 Front Axle
 

When using an uncut Scout Dana 44 front axle, a few issues for adapting the axle to the CJ frame came up.  One was the spring pad width.  The other was the sway bar.  My u-bolt plates were in a wider position than the stock CJ-7.  Therefore my sway bar disconnects would be about 1 3/4″ per side wider.  To adapt for this I extended the upper disconnects out from the sway bar by that much.  All this required was the hardware below.  A 5/8″ threaded rod, 2 bolts, two washers and a long nut (forget what they call them).

It was assembled as seen below. Where the poly bushing was to make contact with the threaded rod, I filled the threads with a aluminum bondo type material so the threads wouldn’t dig into the bushing.

This is how it will lay out.  The extended nut is the offset width.  The bolt to the far right is the bolt that will clamp down on the sway bar.  The sway bar hole that I went through with this threaded rod is tapered so I had to ream it straight through.  Don’t try to drill it.  That won’t work.  It’s hardened steel that won’t drill.  Instead I used a few Dremel stone grinding bits of the same diameter as the bolt.  It took a little while but it cut through.   

 
After assembled and tightened, it worked out great.  Very stiff and easy to disconnect.

