Top Trails in America – Rubicon Trail

Rubicon Trail

The Historic Rubicon Trail is a 22-mile long rock-crawling offroad adventure consisting of some of the most challenging and rugged 4-wheeling on the planet. Expect long, intense days traversing extremely difficult rocky terrain.

The Rubicon Trail is located in the Sierra Nevada mountains of California due west of Lake Tahoe and about 80 miles east of Sacramento.

The trail begins in Georgetown, California with a western maintained section of the route named the Wentworth Springs Road.

From an intersection with State Route 193, it continues towards Wentworth Springs to where the trailhead begins bordering Loon Lake and leads for 12 miles through the unmaintained stretch of this infamous trail. Offroaders are lead through the El Dorado National Forest, the Tahoe National Forest and the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit in this section. The last and eastern-most maintained portion of the trail is called the McKinney Rubicon Springs Road and leads to Lake Tahoe.

A portion of the Rubicon Trail is used by Jeep as a testing ground for development of their Trail Rated vehicles including their variant of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, which is not surprisingly named after the trail.

Many large events take place along the trail including the Jeep Jamboree, Marlin Crawler Round-Up, Jeepers Jamboree, TLCA’s Rubithon and a whole host of organized events.

Summertime weather along the 22-mile trail is typically clear with mild temperatures with a high of about 80º F (27 C). Night-time drops down to about 50º F (10 C). Rain is not common in the summer months but not unheard of with occasional thundershowers.

Rubicon Trail Coordinates:

Lake Loon – N 39 00.214 W 120 18.756,

Wentworth Springs – N 39 00.769 W 120 20.372

Climate: Summertime high 80º F (27 C), low 50º F (10 C)

Related Posts