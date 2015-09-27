Maximus-3 Winch Mount Installation – Bumper Removal

Bumper Removal, Prep for Maximus-3 Winch Mount Installation

In this article, we remove the factory Rubicon X bumper and prepare the frame for the Maximus-3 Winch Mount.

Project Rubicon X is about to get a face lift. After a full inventory of our parts and gathering the tools we would require, it was time to dig in. Maximus-3 provided a thorough set of instructions for both the winch mount and classic hoop, as well as separate but equally complete instructions for the D-ring Hoops. Their instructions were accurate with plenty of photos, and detailed easily understood directions.

The tools we needed for this job were minimal and pretty common. Most vehicles produced today use metric tool sizes and the Wrangler is no exception. We laid out our complete set of Metric Drive Sockets on the bench, from which we would need the 10mm, 15mm, 18mm and 19mm. We also had our set of Metric wrenches and adjustables, L shape Allen Keys, L shaped Metric Torx key #30, Phillips screw drivers, electric Drill and various drill bits, a 1 3/4″ diameter (44mm) Hole-Saw, tin snips, pliers and our 4 1/2″ angle grinder with a 1/16″ metal cutting wheel. We ended up using several other misc tools as well and even got out the air tools to make quicker work of some of wrenching. With our tools at hand, it was time to remove the bumper.

Rubicon X Intro - Maximus-3 Bumper Enhancements

20150726_124015
(1) Remove the Skidplate
Skid-removal
Remove the 7 skidplate bolts, remove the skidplate.
(2) Remove Winch Delete Plate
remove-winch-delete
Remove the winch delete plate by removing the 8 Torx bolts that surround the plate.
(3) Carefully Lift Plate Out
removing-winch-delete-plate
Protect the grill with a piece of cardboard. Lift the winch delete plate back and up towards the grill to remove.
(4) Remove Filler Trim
filler-trim-screw-extract Remove the plastic filler trim located directly under the grill. This trim is retained by two plastic Phillips screws that are nearly impossible to remove intact. We tried lightly turning them with a screw driver but they just stripped out. Maximus-3 instructions suggest using a wood screw to extract the plastic screw, which we did and it came out very easily.
(5) Disconnect Fog Light Connectors
fog-light-connectors Disconnect the two fog light connectors located directly behind the fog lights.
(6) Remove Bumper Flange Nuts
remove-bumper-flange-nuts Use an 18mm deep socket to remove the bumper flange nuts, 8 per side. There is a backing plate with each upper and lower pair of nuts. Also remove this backing plate. Upon removal of the last nut, the bumper is free from the frame.
Remove the Bumper remove-bumper The factory hooks make great handles to lift the bumper assembly up and away from the frame flanges. Be sure to rest the bumper on a protective surface like a couple sheets of thick cardboard. You will need to work on it and you probably don’t want scratches all over the bumper.
Remove the Backside U-nuts remove-u-nut Using a flathead screw driver, remove the two u-nuts located directly behind the red factory hooks. To prevent future rust, now is a good time to tape off and spray some touch-up paint on the surface where the u-nut came off.
Remove Fog Light Wiring Harness remove-fog-light-wiring-harness Using a pry tool, flathead screw driver or a pair of pliers, carefully remove the fog light wiring harness from the side of the frame.
Disconnect Vacuum Pump disconnect-vacuum-pump Disconnect the vacuum pump using a 10mm socket and remove it or secure the pump out of the way.
Mark to Cut Bracket mark-to-cut-bracket In our case we were going to need to use the vacuum pump relocation bracket and move the vacuum pump out of the way of the winch. This requires part of the old bracket to be cut off. Not all winches will require the need to relocated the vacuum pump so check with Maximus-3 to see if you need to do this or not.
Cut off Factory Bracket cut-bracket We masked off the grill and threw a tarp over the hood to keep the metal grindings off the paint and protect the grill from flying sparks. Then we used our favorite tool, the 4 1/2″ angle grinder with a 1/16th inch metal cutting wheel, and cut the front half of the bracket off.
Touch-up Paint bracket-paint-touchup Unless you like the Ratrod Rusty look, spray some quality black paint over the freshly cut steel to prevent rust.

The next section will cover installing the Maximus-3 Winch Mount and our Warn 9500i Winch.

