Maximus-3 Winch Mount Installation – Bumper Removal

Bumper Removal, Prep for Maximus-3 Winch Mount Installation
In this article, we remove the factory Rubicon X bumper and prepare the frame for the Maximus-3 Winch Mount.
Project Rubicon X is about to get a face lift. After a full inventory of our parts and gathering the tools we would require, it was time to dig in. Maximus-3 provided a thorough set of instructions for both the winch mount and classic hoop, as well as separate but equally complete instructions for the D-ring Hoops. Their instructions were accurate with plenty of photos, and detailed easily understood directions.
The tools we needed for this job were minimal and pretty common. Most vehicles produced today use metric tool sizes and the Wrangler is no exception. We laid out our complete set of Metric Drive Sockets on the bench, from which we would need the 10mm, 15mm, 18mm and 19mm. We also had our set of Metric wrenches and adjustables, L shape Allen Keys, L shaped Metric Torx key #30, Phillips screw drivers, electric Drill and various drill bits, a 1 3/4″ diameter (44mm) Hole-Saw, tin snips, pliers and our 4 1/2″ angle grinder with a 1/16″ metal cutting wheel. We ended up using several other misc tools as well and even got out the air tools to make quicker work of some of wrenching. With our tools at hand, it was time to remove the bumper.
Remove the winch delete plate by removing the 8 Torx bolts that surround the plate.
Protect the grill with a piece of cardboard. Lift the winch delete plate back and up towards the grill to remove.
Remove the plastic filler trim located directly under the grill. This trim is retained by two plastic Phillips screws that are nearly impossible to remove intact. We tried lightly turning them with a screw driver but they just stripped out. Maximus-3 instructions suggest using a wood screw to extract the plastic screw, which we did and it came out very easily.
Disconnect the two fog light connectors located directly behind the fog lights.
Use an 18mm deep socket to remove the bumper flange nuts, 8 per side. There is a backing plate with each upper and lower pair of nuts. Also remove this backing plate. Upon removal of the last nut, the bumper is free from the frame.
The next section will cover installing the Maximus-3 Winch Mount and our Warn 9500i Winch.
Go to the Winch Mount
In this Article Series
- Maximus-3 Upgrades to Project Rubicon X
- Rubicon Bumper Removal
- Maximus-3 Winch Mount Installation
- Winch Install onto Maximus-3 Winch Mount
- Maximus-3 D-Ring Loops Installation
- Maximus-3 Hook Anchor & Hauser Fairlead Install
- Reinstall Bumper & Maximus-3 Classic Hoop Bar Install
- Thoughts, Analysis & Review of the Maximus-3 Classic Hoop, Winch Mount, D-Ring Loops, Hook Anchor & Light Brackets
For more information on Maximus-3 Products:
Maximus-3, LLC
- sales@maximus-3.com
- https://Maximus-3.com
You may also like :
Share the post "Maximus-3 Winch Mount Installation – Bumper Removal"
Great article, was just getting read to do this project this weekend and this will greatly help!