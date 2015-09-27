Maximus-3 Winch Mount Installation – Bumper Removal

Bumper Removal, Prep for Maximus-3 Winch Mount Installation

In this article, we remove the factory Rubicon X bumper and prepare the frame for the Maximus-3 Winch Mount.

Project Rubicon X is about to get a face lift. After a full inventory of our parts and gathering the tools we would require, it was time to dig in. Maximus-3 provided a thorough set of instructions for both the winch mount and classic hoop, as well as separate but equally complete instructions for the D-ring Hoops. Their instructions were accurate with plenty of photos, and detailed easily understood directions.

The tools we needed for this job were minimal and pretty common. Most vehicles produced today use metric tool sizes and the Wrangler is no exception. We laid out our complete set of Metric Drive Sockets on the bench, from which we would need the 10mm, 15mm, 18mm and 19mm. We also had our set of Metric wrenches and adjustables, L shape Allen Keys, L shaped Metric Torx key #30, Phillips screw drivers, electric Drill and various drill bits, a 1 3/4″ diameter (44mm) Hole-Saw, tin snips, pliers and our 4 1/2″ angle grinder with a 1/16″ metal cutting wheel. We ended up using several other misc tools as well and even got out the air tools to make quicker work of some of wrenching. With our tools at hand, it was time to remove the bumper.