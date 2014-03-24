Southeast US 4×4 Off Road Clubs Directory

The Southeast region includes: Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, and South Carolina. 4×4 Clubs are your best source for finding the best, legal places to 4-wheel and will typically have scheduled events. Review this directory for a club near you.

Southeast region includes:

Florida

Georgia

Alabama

Mississippi

Tennessee

Arkansas

Louisiana

North Carolina

South Carolina

4×4 Grace

A family oriented club based in East TN (Johnson City) that enjoys trail rides on a regular basis.

Arkansas Crawlers 4×4 Club

Founded upon 4×4’s, friendship and adventure (March 2000); our club is rooted in family fun aimed at the beginner through the experienced four wheelers. The club is open to owners of all types of 4x4s.

Arkansas Jeep Owners Society

The main focus of this group, is to get the whole family involved in the joy of owning a Jeep. The 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month, we will meet up from 9-12 and bring the entire family out, and together, learn how to operate your Jeep, do simple modifications, see what others have done, and do the one thing we all enjoy more than anything…talk about anything and EVERYTHING Jeep! Then, once a quarter, we will as a group, take a ride over to Superlift Offroad Park in Hot Springs, bring the family and a picnic, and spend the day using our Jeeps as they were designed to be used!

Atomic City Four Wheelers

From Oak Ridge, Tennessee, this club is open to all types of four-wheel drive vehicles ready to ride. Vehicles range from slightly modified stock to spring-over lifts with front and rear lockers and winches and 44″ tires. Rides range from scenic to high challenge with bypasses.

Bama Offroad Group

Bama Off-Road Group is a statewide to Alabama community of off-road enthusiasts. We are into Jeeps, ATV, and other off-road vehicles.

Bayou Jeepers

North Louisiana Organization.

Birmingham JK

Meet and greets and trailrides

Black Sheep 4x4s

A South Florida Jeep and 4×4 Club that is open to anyone with a Jeep or a 4×4. We promote fun, safe off-roading.

We are a Florida non profit club.

Brushbeater Jeep Club

The Brush Beater Jeep Club is a family oriented club that is open to all makes of 4 wheel drive vehicles, however the vast majority in the club do own Jeeps.

The Brush Beater Jeep Club is based in Southwest Missouri/Southeast Kansas. However, our members and officers are spread across the country.

Trail rides are scheduled every month in a variety of locations throughout Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Out of the area trips are also scheduled several times during the year.

Caloosa Jeepers

This Fort Myers, Florida group was organized for the purpose of providing social, educational and recreational activities for its members, as well as participating in and supporting civic activities for the betterment of the community.

Capital City Jeepers

Tallahassee Florida’s premier Jeep enthusiast and offroad club. Capital City Jeepers is a family friendly Jeep club offering a good offroading experience for all.

Carolina Adventure World

Carolina Adventure World was created and has quickly established itself as the premier outdoor park of its kind by providing the highest quality trail system, park amenities and overall visitor experience. Today, Carolina Adventure World is recognized as one of the best destinations for all riders and skill levels.

Carolina Backwoods

CarolinaBackwoods is a family owned and operated park. NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY! Our tours are designed to be fun and challenging for every level of rider. ATV’s and protective gear provided by CarolinaBackwoods. Tours are approximately two hours.

Carolina Full Size Jeep Club

The Carolina Full Size Jeep club was started in 2006 to give Full Size Jeep enthusiasts a way to meet other enthusiasts from North and South Carolina. The club really has no bounds though, as we have users and members from other surrounding states.

Carolina Off Road Extremists

Carolina Off Road Extremists (CORE) was founded by a group of individuals who enjoy “jeeping” and being outdoors. Core is open to all types of 4-wheel drive vehicles and drives of all skill levels.

Carolina Trailblazers

They ride trails of medium difficulty most of the time but we sometimes ride trails that are suitable for stock vehicles and sometimes hit the real hardcore stuff. Many of the club members live near Hickory, NC but some live as far away as Eastern NC, SC and TN.

Central Alabama Offroad Society

In the Birmingham, Alabama area, they welcome any type 4×4 vehicle from bone stock to highly modified. Members’ rigs consist of everything from Suzukis to full size. This club was formed out of a love for the outdoors and four-wheeling. They strive to create a good image for four-wheelers and provide a family atmosphere. Monthly meetings and trail rides.

Central Mississippi Jeep Organization

We encourage interaction and understanding between the off-road community and the general public through education, community exposure, and civic responsibility. We promote God, family, fellowship, and safety in all that we do on and off road.

Central North Carolina 4×4

The CNC 4×4 Club meetings are conducted quarterly, in the third week of the meeting month. They also sponsor at least two activities each month.

Chattanooga Off Road Club

Off Road Club based in Chattanooga, TN.

Christian Crawlers 4×4 Club

Christian Crawlers is open to people of all faiths & denominations. Everyone is welcome and respected! We are located in Northwest Arkansas.

Clemson Offroad Club

Clemson Offroad is a Clemson University student organization who focuses on 4 wheel drive vehicles. If you like Jeeps, trucks, or ATVs, crawling in the rocks or slinging mud, Clemson Offroad caters to you. From putting on a bolt on lift to complete axle and motor swaps you’ll find rigs from small to big in the club. Established in 2004 the club takes monthly trips during the school semester to various locations across the South East, from Uwharrie National Forest in Troy NC, to Black Mountain ORV park in Harlan KY, and many other places.

Club 4×4 Upstate SC

This site was created for those currently owning Jeeps, Trucks, or other 4×4 vehicles. If you enjoy 4-wheeling, Mudding, or Rock Climbing then check this site out periodically for updates. Club 4×4 will list status updates/notes for every trip in the make.

Damnlocals 4×4 Club

The Damnlocals 4×4 Club is family oriented and we put on club rides that allow the entire family to participate. We also have the extreme rides for the times that the family might not want to ride on.We have at least one club ride per month and we also host rides for other 4×4 clubs/groups that visit our area.Sometimes we might have three or four rides a month. We are a very active club located in the middle Tennessee and north Alabama area.

Dixie Crawlers

We’re a 4×4 club based in Tennessee with members from many different states.

East Coast 4×4

East Coast 4×4 is a premiere automotive and off-roading club for all you crazy people that love big motors and mud tires. Whether you wheel, run at the track, or hook up to a sled, Were a family here! Based originally in Maryland, we have grown exponentially and have members from all down the coast.

East Tennessee 4WD Club

This club from East Tennessee is very informal. They do not have officers or dues, they simply require all of our members to join the Southern Four Wheel Drive Association.

Eastern Outaw Jeep Club

Located in Wilson, NC. Fundraisers, parades, shows, trail rides, beach trips, cruz ins, and just plain out fun.

Eight Flags Jeep Club

EIGHT FLAGS JEEP CLUB is a family oriented jeep club located in Nassau County, Florida. It’s a great way to meet & get to know others that share a common interest in Jeep Brand vehicles.

Everglades Jeeps & 4×4’s

Based out of Southeast Florida. Everglades Jeeps & 4x4s is a family oriented non-profit club founded on the basis of mutual enjoyment of owning and using Jeeps & other 4×4 vehicles. The club was organized with the thought in mind that camping and four wheeling in a group is more fun and safer than by going alone, bringing to mind the old adage, “The more, the merrier”.

Florida Four Wheel Drive Association

The purpose of the Florida Four Wheel Drive Association, Inc., is to protect our forest resources against land closures and to educate four wheel drive owners on proper trail etiquette, how to best conserve our natural resources and to assist public land managers.

Florida Jeepers

A cyber club for Jeepers who reside in all parts of Florida.

Florida Land Cruiser Association

Out of Bradenton, Florida this club offers membership to owners of Toyota four wheel drive vehicles with a low range transfer case.



Fort Polk Jeepers

Group for Jeep enthusiasts stationed on Fort Polk and people in surrounding areas.

Georgia Bounty Runners

Atlanta-based club. The Georgia Bounty Runners 4 WD Club (GBR) is an organization of families that participate in off-highway trail riding in 4-wheel drive vehicles.

Georgia Crawlers

Georgia Crawlers is a family oriented club for off-road enthusiasts. Georgia Crawlers is organized for the purpose of social, recreational and educational activities designed to foster the enjoyment of off-road vehicles while protecting and preserving our natural resources. Georgia Crawlers is committed to safe, responsible four wheeling and adherence to the principals of Tread Lightly!

Georgia Cruisers

We are an organized off road club that promotes and participates in responsible 4-wheel drive and offroad activities in the southeast. Our primary goal is to have FUN both ON and OFF the trails while preserving our sport for future generations of off road adventures.

Georgia Full Size Jeep Club

The Georgia Full Size Jeep Club is a loose organization of Full Size Jeep Enthusiasts in and around the state of Georgia, USA.

Georgia Jeepers

We love the outdoors and have many passions, but the most important is Sharing the love of JESUS CHRIST.. Another passion of ours is Jeeping/ Wheelin off road.

Georgia Trail Runners

Located in Duluth, GA. this club has members from all over. They are open to anything that you can drive or ride.

Georgia Trailriders

GATR is a family friendly club that loves the outdoors and off-roading. Whether your vehicle is a stock jeep, a modified full size 4X4, or a hard core tube buggy, you are welcome to join us on the trails.

Golden Triangle Jeep Club

This is a group for people in the Golden Triangle Area of Mississippi who like Jeeps and trail riding in them!!!

Hardcore Jeepers

We are a group of Jeep enthusiasts based in the Tampa Bay area and North Carolina. We don’t sink our jeeps underwater or wallow in the mud, we wheel. If you are interested in taking your jeep offroad and exploring its capabilites then you have found the right place.

Hardline Crawlers

Hardline Crawlers started as a small club of seven members in June 2007. The actual club has stayed small over the years and is currently at ten. All the members were originally from the Birmingham, Alabama area.

Havoc Offroad

Offroad club based in Columbus, Georgia. We ride all over the SouthEast. ORV parks like Morris Mountain, River Rock, Gray Rock, etc. All 4×4 fans are welcome to join we have members all over.



Itsajeep

Organization based in Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Missouri, Alabama, Georgia.

Jeep Beach

Jeep Beach is an annual event of Jeep enthusiasts celebrating a passion for off-road vehicles. The event is held in Daytona Beach and is five days of family friendly fun for Jeep owners.

Jeeps and Wrenches

We are a group of people who either own or like the Jeep lifestyle. We use our jeeps at any level you are confidant of using it. We have members who are mild wheelers and we have members who are wild wheelers.

Just Jeeps Of Jacksonville

Welcomes all Jeepers from experienced to rookie. Family oriented group who enjoys Jeeping, outdoors and various group activities.

Kentucky Lake Jeep Club

The Kentucky Lake Jeep Club was formed in September 2009. The purpose of the Kentucky Lake Jeep Club is to work to provide an environment where all people that share the common enthusiasm for Jeeps are welcome.

Keystone Offroad Club

Keystone Off Road Club is headquartered in Lewistown, Pa. and has 6 chapters in the state and outside the state K.O.R.C. also has affiliate chapters in western North Carolina which is K.O.R.C. N. Carolina Outlaws and also in New Jersey which is K.O.R.C. New Jersey Outlaws.

KnoxOffroad

We’re a Knoxville, TN based offroad club formed for the purpose of testing our vehicles and skills on the trails of East Tennessee and beyond.

Lock and Load Offroad

Lock and Load Off road was officially founded in December of 2012. It all started with a a group of enthusiasts brought together by our love of Jeeps and made friends by a multitude of other hobbies, our strong support of the 2nd Amendment rights, and the thought that an apocalypse (zombie or otherwise) would require a bit of preparation to successfully navigate.

Lock It Up Offroad

Theirs is the first 4×4 club created in Mobile, Alabama. They believe in the fine art of offroading, and, as a club, they strive to find more challenging obstacles and more ways to improve their rigs.

Low Country Mud Rats Jeep Club

Our club has been around since 2000 and was started by a few Jeepers that wanted to meet and wheel with fellow Jeep owners in the Savannah, Georgia area. Our members range from our casual Jeepers, who love trail rides or just Jeeps themselves, to our more experienced Jeepers, who enjoy going the extra mile, like rock climbing, mudding, or climbing hills.

Mantanzas Jeep Club

Matanzas Jeep 4×4 Club is Northeast Florida’s most versatile Jeep Club.

Mid Florida Jeep Club

The Mid Florida Jeep Club is a family oriented Jeep club organized to bring family and friends together. We offer monthly trail rides and dine outs as well as attending other events such as poker runs and charity events throughout the state.

MidSouth Jeep Club

Founded in October of 2006, the Midsouth Jeep Club is the Original and largest organization of it’s kind in the region. Founded to fill a void in the community for riders of all skill levels, we are a family friendly organization dedicated to the lifestyle associated with our Jeeps.

Middle Tennessee Trail Runners

Most club activities take place in Coffee, Rutherford and Cannon Counties, including Manchester, Murfreesboro, Tullahoma, Winchester and Woodbury Tennessee. Vehicles are commonly lifted 4″ with 35″ tires, but this is not necessary for most rides.



Mississippi Mud

Off-Road Truck and Jeep Forum

Mobile Jeep Club

A family-oriented club for Jeep enthusiasts interested in beginner to advanced level off-roading.

Mud City Jeepers

MCJ is a jeep club based out of Horry County,SC. We have monthly meetings and group outings to several offroad parks in the south east.



Mule Town Jeepers

Just a bunch of folks who love to get together with other Jeep owners and have a great time!

NCKrawlers

NCKrawlers is a family oriented 4×4 club based in Greenville NC. We have members from all over eastern and central North Carolina. We ride trail all over North Carolina and beyond. All types of 4x4s can be found within our membership from stock rigs to highly built one of a kind custom buggies.

Ocala Jeep Club of Florida

This is a family oriented club. This is not something they take lightly. Most of the members have families that they want to include at all the club events. It doesn’t matter what Jeep you have. Vehicles range from bone stock to showwinners to down-and-dirty Jeeps. Military Jeeps, Jeepsters, Cherokees and Grand Cherokees, full size Chiefs and Wagoneers, and J-trucks are welcome.

Off The Map 4 Wheel Drive Club

Founded in 2011, we are a family oriented club always on the look out for new members. We are Atlanta Georgia’s newest off road club that enjoys testing the limits of our vehicles. OTM4WD is open to any 4WD vehicle, Jeep, Toyota, Ford, Chevy, Dodge, etc.. as long as it has a 4Lo transfer case.

Old South Offroad

Out of Orangeburg, SC, this is a club for people with trucks who appreciate southern heritage and like to have fun using them (not riding on pavement).

Orlando Jeep Club

Out of Orlando Florida, trail rides are scheduled every month in a variety of locations throughout Florida. Out-of-state trips are also scheduled several times during the year. In-state, they frequent the Ocala National Forest, which has a variety of easy to moderate trails. Out-of-state trips include Alabama and North Carolina for moderate to extreme off-roading.

Pirate 4×4

Largest offroading website in the world.

Plantation Jeep Club

The Plantation Jeep Club is a non-profit organization founded in 1982 on the premse of mutual enjoyment of owning and using Jeep vehicles. The club was organized with the thought that camping and four-wheeling in a group is more fun and safer than going it alone. Of course, this brings to mind the adage “The more the merrier!”

Razorback Landcruisers

The Razorback Land Cruisers are the Arkansas chapter of the Toyota Land Cruiser Association. Our goal is to provide adventure, education and social opportunities for members based on our mutual love of any Toyota 4WD vehicle, and to preserve and promote multiple use of public lands.

Renegade 4WD Club

The club is based in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Membership is open to owners of 4WD vehicles who enjoy high challenge 4 wheeling recreation and meet our vehicle and membership requirements. Please attend a meeting before coming on a trail ride.

Revolution Offroad

Revolution Offroad is a family-friendly Jeep club located in Winter Haven, FL that focuses on friends, family and fun. We enjoy offroading, exploring and supporting the other Jeep clubs in the events they sponsor. We are thankful for their friendships and look forward to seeing them at our charity event this year.

Rock Corps 4×4

We are based in Marion NC but our membership is spread from The Charlotte area, up into Lenoir, South into Kings Mountain, and into the hills of WNC or Canton, Bakersfield, and Burnsville.

Rocket City Rock Crawlers

This 4WD club is located in Huntsville, Alabama and is open to all four wheel drive vehicles (no ATVs). The club meets on the first Wednesday of each month and has a trail ride each month. Most members prefer rocky trails instead of “mud pits”.

Rocky Top Trail Riders

They are located in Northern Middle Tennessee and meet the first Monday of each month in Gallatin. They try to make a ride once a month and mostly ride extreme trails in Tellico, Monteagle, Windrock, etc.

Scenic City 4WD Club

Formerly known as the Chattanooga Mudslingers, they are a family-oriented club with events attended by wives and children of all ages. They promote the proper use and preservation of lands and are active members in the United and Southern 4 Wheel Drive Associations.

South Appalachian 4-Wheel Drive Association

Based from Rainbow City, AL this is one of the newest 4-wheel drive club in North East Alabama that was formed for off road drivers of all kinds.

South Florida Jeep Club

Welcome to the South Florida Jeep Club. We are a diverse group that enjoys wheeling, camping, traveling, and showing off with our Jeeps. We are a family friendly club and invite you to join us.

Southeast Land Cruiser Association

The Southeast Toyota Land Cruiser Association (STLCA) is a 4-wheel drive club open to all Toyota 4-wheel drive owners and enthusiasts. Established in 1990, the STLCA has been the proponents of 4-wheel drive family fun and equitable land use in the Southeastern United States.

Southern Four Wheel Drive Association

Check out their list of active clubs in the following states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Southern Jeeps

Located in North Georgia, they are a family orientated club and believe in responsible four wheeling. They frequently enjoy four wheeling at such places as Beasley, Tellico, Rich Mnt., Allatoona, Amicalola, Mt. Aetna and various other local off-road areas.

Southern Land Rover Society

We tout ourselves as an off-road club that has a special interest in the Land Rover marque. Most of the members own or have owned a Land Rover or two and just enjoy the opportunity to meet with other folks of like interests.

Southern Sands Offroad

In 2006, Southern Sands off Road was started 3 guys who owned Jeeps and enjoyed hanging out. They loved driving down to Vilano Beach and relaxing.

Facebook site: https://www.facebook.com/southernsands.offroad

Southern Scouts

Out of Greensboro, NC, this club is dedicated to the preservation of all IH vehicles, serving NC, SC, VA, GA and TN.

Space Coast Jeep Club

The Space Coast Jeep Club Inc, is organized as a non-profit 501(c)(7) established in the County of Brevard for the purpose of: Providing social, educational, and recreational activities for its members.

Stones River Jeep Club

Stones River Jeep Club (SRJC) provides an opportunity for Jeep owners and enthusiasts to gather and promote their interest in Jeeps as a respectable hobby. SRJC promotes activities and events which give the opportunity to promote public awareness, stimulate pride of Jeep ownership and, encourage the communication, education, and camaraderie between fellow Jeep enthusiasts.

Suncoast Flatlanders

Based out of Clearwater, FL, the club is open to members who own any make or model of 4×4 vehicle. Many members have kids and provisions are always made for the kids to have a safe and fun time.

TN Jeep Talk

This page has been created so that Jeep lovers and clubs can post upcoming rides, events, pictures, questions about Jeeps, and items they would like to trade or sell. Please feel free to post anything that has to do with loving and owning Jeeps.

Topless in Tennesse Jeep Club

Middle TN organization. We wanted a place to organize rides, invite others to ride, share Jeep pictures of rides, or share ideas. We will try and plan trips soon 1 day, weekend trips, and eventually the ultimate out west trip! If you own a Jeep and like spending time with other Jeep owners then this is the place for you.

Traxx In Motion

A family-oriented 4 Wheel Drive Club based in Nashville, Tennessee. Open to all types of 4-wheel drive vehicles. Vehicles range from stock to highly modified. They hit mostly trails in Tennessee and sometimes travel outside of the state.

Trick’n’Traction 4WD Club

A family-oriented club that runs out of Greenville, SC. A lot of members drive Jeeps of some sort, but they have a good assortment of pickup trucks, hybrids and other four-wheel drives. They are open to all makes and models.

UNF Jeep Club

Anybody that attends the University of North Florida and has a love for Jeeps or owns one, that wants to be a part of fun Jeep events locally and state wide!

Vertical Excursions

The club was founded in 2004 with the intent of gathering Jeep enthusiast in the Raleigh area together for family oriented (JEEP) fun .The club has a reputation for welcoming everyone, young, old, single, married, novice or experienced.

Warner Robins Jeep Club

We are a group of Jeep enthusiasts that enjoy all that is Jeep! We range from folks with stock Jeeps that simply like riding around with their tops down all the way to the most hard core Jeep-Based Rock Crawling Buggies. If you own a Jeep in the Warner Robins or surrounding areas, this is the club for you! We are a family oriented group open to anyone and everyone… only requirement is that you own a Jeep!

West Tennessee Offroad

WTO is a family friendly off-road club spread across the Mid-South region and beyond.

We love to go wheeling! We hit trails from mild to wild, so no matter what level of wheeling you love, you’ll always have someone to ride with. Whether you like riding fire roads at the state park, or crawling level 5 trails, you’ll fit right in.

Defunct Clubs

Carolina Crawlers

Based in Eastern NC (Jacksonville). Trail rides vary in difficulty from mild to wild, depending on the modification level of the trucks in attendance.

Clay County 4×4 Club

A 4×4 club that accepts all types of 4×4 vehicles. They are based out of Middleburg, FL.

Cliffhangers 4×4 Club

Based out of Salisbury, North Carolina this club is most interested in trail riding, rock crawling, and beach mountain trips. Vehicles range from stock to severely modified. Their favorite place to ride is Uwharrie National Forest.

Country From Down Town Off Road Club

Also known as the CFDT O.H.V. Club, they are based out of Apopka, Florida. Most members reside in the Greater Orlando Area. All types of 4×4’s are welcome. Members’ rigs run from mild to wild. Most trail rides take place in the Ocala National Forest.

Flexplorers

The Florida Ex. Club is dedicated the preservation of the Florida forest and public campgrounds throughout the state. They are dedicated to good, clean family fun.

Gulf Coast 4×4’s

An off-road club dedicated to organizing rides from Florida to Texas.

Jeep Club

This club based out of Gentry, Arkansas welcomes all Jeep vehicles.

Jeepers Jeep Club

Based out of Port St Lucie, Florida, this is a family oriented, Jeep only club. Jeeps range from stock to extreme. The club enjoys doing trail rides, camp outs, parades, Jeep Shows, and various other activities throughout the year. They are involved in our community with the Christmas Kids Toy Drive and the School Supply Drive.

J’ville Jeepers

A family-oriented JEEP club that runs out of Jacksonville, NC. Mild to wild! Sandy beaches to Muddy bogs to Rock crawling! Wrenching Parties and Meet & Greets as needed!

Legendary Jeeps

Based in East Central Florida (Titusville area), this club has a once a month social, several wheeling trips and hands-on build ups. Vehicles range from stock to extreme.

Mobile Offroad Extreme

A family oriented club open to anyone interested in off roading in and around the Mobile, Alabama area. Members of the club drive everything from stock Jeeps to fairly radical trucks.

North Florida Jeepers

Jeep club for all of north florida – mainly Tallahassee and surrounding areas.

North Tampa Off-Roaders Association

Local 4×4 club offering membership to all trucks not just jeeps! We generally hold an event or trail ride once a month. Come join us.

Southeast Georgia Jeep Club

Any make, model, year, stock, or modified Jeep is welcomed. They meet on a monthly basis at various locations and try to have a monthly Jeep activity such as camp outs, trail rides, cookouts, and any other family fun stuff.

Southern Mississippi Jeep Club

Located on the beautiful Mississippi Gulf Coast, members from this club are surrounded by the Gulf Of Mexico as well as several national forests and rivers.

Southeast Tennessee Axle Twisters

Based in Chattanooga, TN, this club is oriented toward the 4-wheeling enthusiast who likes the challenge of rough trails, but who also likes the challenge of driving their chosen 4WD vehicle to and from those trails.

Southern Crawlers Offroad Club

Located in North Georgia right next to the Tennessee line, they make regular trips to Tellico as well as Junk Yards. They invite all who don’t care about paint, looks or even holes in their pride and joy.

Top Trucks of Central Florida

If you’re Tired of Pavement (TOP), and you live in Central Florida, then check out Top Trucks of Central Florida. This is a totally diversified truck club. Members own 2wd, 4×4, mild to wild full-size and mid-size trucks and SUVs for show and go.

White Sands Jeep Club

Based out of Pensacola, Florida, this club welcomes all Jeepers and off-road enthusiasts. They hit the trails in as many states as possible.

Wicked Intentions

A club in Fort Walton Beach, FL for anybody and everybody who likes to customize/mud/race their vehicles.