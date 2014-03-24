California 4×4 Off Road Clubs Directory

This section contains 4×4 offroad clubs from the state of California. 4×4 Clubs are your best source for finding the best, legal places to 4-wheel and will typically have scheduled events. Review this directory for a club near you.

4 Play 4 Wheelers

4 Play 4 Wheelers is a group of friends from the Bay Area that have been four wheeling and enjoying the outdoors for more than ten years. Our club promotes family, fun and the sport of four wheeling. We have become advocates of keeping four wheeling alive and well for future generations.

Antelope Valley Four Wheelers

We are a family oriented club and welcome all types of off road vehicles. We are active in our community and participate in many local events. We currently have three trails stretching from Santa Clarita to Green Valley.

Auburn Jeep Club

We are the oldest active all Jeep Club in the country. The club formed in 1951 and we are based in the beautiful foothill community of Auburn, California.



Badlands Posse 4×4 Club

Located in Central California.



Bakersfield Trailblazers

A club of off-road families that are active in the off-road trails as well as off road politics in the Bakersfield, California area.

California Association of 4 Wheel Drive Clubs

They have three separate lists for active Clubs in the state of California. You can find clubs in the North, Central, or Southern districts of California.

California Off-Road Vehicle Association

If you are looking for a group to go riding off-road with, give one of these active off-road clubs in California a call.

Capo Valley 4-Wheelers

This family-oriented and environmentally sensitive group has members ranging in age from the late teens to “seasoned citizens”. They are sponsors of the Adopt-A-Trail program and have their own trail in the San Bernardino National Forest. They welcome new members of all experience levels.

Channel Islands 4WD

The Channel Islands 4WD Group is a place for people with an interest in offroading to meet, share experiences, and organize offroad adventures. We are based, but not contained to the Ventura County area. CI4WD is a Family based group, so bring the Family along for the fun!



City Slicker 4×4

Located in Burbank, CA. Bring your rig, truck, Jeep, Hummer, Range Rover, X5, Cayenne, Q7, and other so-called SUV / SAV and put its abilities to the test once in a while. You, your friends, and family members are all welcome to join and open up the little wild side in everyone of us. People who would like to join do not need to have a 4 wheel drive or SUV/SAV, but if you do have one I strongly encourage you to join us.



Clovis Independent 4-Wheelers

A family-oriented four-wheel drive club in California that prides itself on safety, the preservation of natural resources, and community service.

Desert Explorers

A 4WD tour group of the Mojave River Valley Museum in Barstow, California that has been conducting field trips to various sites in the Mojave Desert and beyond for over twenty years.

Desert Side Tracs

Based out of Coachella Valley, known as Palm Springs California, this is a family-oriented 4×4 club formed for the enjoyment and preservation of four wheeling.

Diablo Four Wheelers

Out of Concord, this is a group of responsible and mature members who share the same common interest in 4-wheeling. Owners of all 4WD vehicles are eligible for membership.

Desert Hawks Jeep Club

The club officially re-started in 2010 and has grown to 7 jeeps and 12 members. The club holds monthly meetings where they discuss jeep maintenance, participation in community events, and the planning of day and weekend “jeep” trips.

Desert Side Tracks 4×4 Club

We are based out of the Coachella Valley, near Palm Springs, California. Desert Side Tracs is a family-orientated 4×4 club dedicated to the enjoyment and preservation of 4 wheeling. Our Southern California desert region is surrounded by great 4-wheeling areas including Johnson Valley, Stoddard Valley, Big Bear, Truck Haven, Superstition Mountains, Calico Ghost Town, Joshua Tree National Park, and National Forests. Our monthly club trail runs extend from the high mountains to the low deserts furnishing us with endless opportunities of experiencing enchanting, historically rich and challenging 4 wheeling. Convenient access to such varied terrain means snow, or rocks, or sand may be under our wheels at any time.

Dirt Devils of Southern California

Based in Placentia, CA, this is a family-oriented group of four-wheelers dedicated to promoting safe off-highway adventures in the great outdoors.

Eastern Sierra 4X4 Club

Located in Central Eastern California, this club was established in 1998 and is comprised of outgoing, fun loving and responsible members who share the same love of off roading and the outdoors. The club runs monthly off road trips varying from the technical white knuckler to the steep mountain climb as well as hosting services and activites that benefit the local community.

Esprit De Four

A group of 4WD owners from all over Northern California with associate members from as far away as Alaska. They meet for the purpose of social, recreational, and educational activities and to enjoy and protect our natural resources.

Extreme Wheelers 4 Christ

We are an organization of Christian Off-Road Enthusiasts (The C.O.R.E.) in the Yucca Valley area of Southern California, the gateway to the Hammers of Johnson Valley as well as the Big Bear areas. We offer you an open invitation to join us at any and all events or trail rides, no matter what level of experience you may have…mild to wild! Even if you’re rig-less, you’re more than welcome to join us…it’s all about FELLOWSHIP!



Four Dice 4 Wheel Drive Club

Our club is very active in the community, inside & outside of 4 wheeling. Our members are required to maintain membership in the California Association of 4 Wheel Drive Clubs Inc., as well as the Blue Ribbon Coalition. We are a very responsible club that follows all Tread Lightly principals. In addition we were one of the first clubs in California to start using a PETT toilet on all of our club runs and that continues to today. We make one run a month. Every year we hit a set list of trails which includes: Fordyce, Rubicon, Hammers, Dusy, Barrett Lake, Hollister, etc. We are always looking to add new members so we hope to see you out at our meetings, and events.

Gettin’ Off 4WD Club

Located in the San Jose area, this club is open to all 4WD vehicles. Each month they have a club meeting and a scheduled club run.

Grass Valley 4 Wheelers

A family-oriented, non-profit, environmentally conscious organization interested in outdoor recreation, conservation, and community support in California.



Hemet Jeep Club

The Hemet Jeep Club is family friendly organization dedicated to off-road fun. Our club meets on a monthly basis for meetings, raffles and runs within California and some times surrounding states. Started in the 1940’s, Hemet Jeep Club is one of the oldest car clubs in America with over 70 families involved and a member base of all ages.

High Desert Crawlers

High Desert CrawlersTM 4×4 Club is a diverse, friendly, family oriented club. Our membership is active and growing. Our club is open to all 4WD vehicles. We run trails from the mild to the wild, with still the hard core, extreme type of wheel’n available. We strongly support and practice safety first and the “Tread Lightly” concept.

High Rock Trekkers

Based in Placerville, California, they’ll regularly provide you with updates on their annual trip, as well as information regarding the Lassen-Applegate trail.

Infectious Off-Road

We started this club based on the ‘Just Runs’ jeep club format that is prevalent in other parts of the world. We expect everyone participating to just be willing and interested in going off the beaten path, up on the rocks and pushing your limits, while being safe, not stupid. Also be willing to help others on the trail, you never know when you’ll be on the other end. It doesn’t matter what you drive, we are always happy to see new faces and explore new trails.

Inland Empire Four Wheelers

A California-based club that consists primarily of short wheelbase vehicles such as Jeeps, Toyotas, Broncos, and more, although they get the occasional long wheelbase vehicle. If you have one, expect to go some places where you could possibly sustain body damage. Monthly runs take them to the deserts or the mountains, and often end up in the snow, rocks, or sand.

Jeep Speed

Out of southern California, this is a club for Jeep racing, rallying and adventure. You can join just by completing an online form. Their mission is to create a Jeep off road competition club for safe, affordable and reliable Cherokee XJ models. The rules of the vehicle specification are to create equality and durability while keeping construction cost at a minimum.

Joaquin Jeepers

A family oriented four-wheel drive club in the Stockton area. Members are families from all over the central valley — Bay Area, Oakdale, Modesto, Lodi and Stockton just to name a few. They have monthly club meetings and runs. Runs range from playing in the snow and sand to hard rock wheelin.

Just Runs 4 Wheel Drive Club San Diego

Lots of scheduled runs. No dues, no meetings, no officers.

Lake Tahoe Hi-Lo’s

The Lake Tahoe Hi-Lo’s is a family oriented four wheel drive club, based in South Lake Tahoe, CA. We currently have about 35 General and Associate members. Our club was started in 1966 and in the sixty’s & seventy’s we put on local high speed hill climbs & sand drags. We have been hosting the annual Gambler’s Poker Run since 1987. Money we raise from our events, we donate back to local charities and to help keep trail access.

Lock and Low Four Wheel Drive Club of Visalia

Various runs planned in the area for friends and family.

Lost Coast 4×4’s

Based in Humboldt County, California, this group focuses on conservation issues in and around the Lost Coast of California.

Low Buck Offroaders

Based in Butte County, California. This isn’t your normal 4 wheel drive club, no dues are collected, and membership is open to all. Emphasis is on fun, and we have plenty of that. It may not be quite right for the hardcore rock crawler, but ideal for mild custom, or even stock rig owners who just want to play in the hills.



Madhatters 4 Wheel Drive Club

A Northern California, family oriented organization that welcomes all four-wheel drive vehicle owners (Jeeps, trucks, SUVs).

Misfits 4WD Club

We are all so cal based club who promotes responsible but fun wheeling. If you are a weekend wheeler, or working on that jeep project, Misfits Jeep Club has a spot for you. We leave no jeeper behind.

Motherlode Rockcrawlers

A family 4WD club out of Amador County, California dedicated to responsible four-wheeling and family fun. High Sierra scenery is one of their most sought after experiences.

Nor Cal 4×4

An online community dedicated to offroad activities in Northern California.

North Tahoe Trail Dusters

Located in beautiful North Lake Tahoe, this club strives to promote family four wheeling.

On The Rocks 4 Wheelers

Out of Castaic, CA, this is a group of dedicated off road enthusiasts located in the beautiful Conejo Valley of Southern California. They serve the nearby communities of Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Oxnard, Camarillo, Westlake Village, Newbury Park and the San Fernando Valley. They enjoy all types of off-road adventures from the desert to the mountains and from the beach to the snow.

Orange County 4 Play

Based in Orange County, California and dedicated to the sport of 4 wheel drive vehicles, off road & wilderness recreation, conservation of public lands, and maintaining public access to them for all to enjoy now and in the future.

Pirate 4×4

Largest offroading website in the world.

Pirates of the Rubicon

A serious 4×4 club in California. Every member needs a sponsor. 80% of present members must vote a prospective member in to the club. Prospective members must attend at least three (3) events and four (4) meetings.

Point Mugu Four Wheel Drive Club

A group of four wheel drive enthusiasts located in the Ventura County area of Southern California. They support efforts to keep trails open by doing volunteer work with the Department of Forestry, working and supporting CORVA, California Association of Four Wheel Drive Clubs and doing community and volunteer work.

Rebel Chapter 4×4

Bring your family and friends and go wheeling with us. Stock to hardcore trail rigs are all welcome here. Same with the trail runs, scenic to hardcore is all good. Stocker to Rocker brought in on a trailer or a daily driver is all good with us. We have been four wheeling with all the above and then some and have always had a great time.

Riverside Rough Riders

A family-oriented four wheel drive club, the Ruff Riders have no limitations regarding vehicle types. Activities take place in the Riverside, California area.

Rockeaters 4WD

Based in Modesto, California, this club is open to all types of 4WD vehicles.

Rough Wheelers

The Roughwheelers IV Club is based in Redondo Beach, California.

Sacramento Jeepers

Owners of 4WD Jeeps are eligible for membership. These are defined by the club as “a readily identifiable Production design vehicle limited to models MB, GPW, M38, M38A1, CJ2A, CJ3A, CJ3B, CJ, CJ5A, CJ6, CJ7, YJ, and TJ.” Long wheel base vehicles may only be guests.

San Diego 4 Wheelers

The main function of this California club is to promote and participate in safe and responsible off-highway four wheel drive family oriented activities, and to educate the public on how to properly use and conserve our lands.

San Diego Jeep Club

The San Diego Jeep Club experience offers the notion of having fun and good times with our membership as we take our Jeeps into the backcountry here in California and beyond. Here at SDJC, we have trail guides that will keep your adrenaline pumping while boosting your confidence on the trail when either behind the wheel of your Jeep or sitting shotgun with a map in your hands.

San Diego Outbacks 4×4 Club

Anyone with a 4 wheel drive vehicle in the San Diego, California area can participate in this group’s off-road adventures and year-round calendar filled with 4X4 fun.

San Luis Obispo County 4WD Club

Out of Cayucos, CA this organization exists in order to bring together members for fun, family-oriented activities and enjoyment of our natural surroundings.

Santa Cruz 4 Wheel Drive Club

A group of dedicated 4-wheelers located in the Central California Coastal region of the Monterey Bay. They enjoy all types of off-road adventures from the high desert roads to “the rocks” of the Rubicon trail and wintertime wheeling on snowbound trails.

Santa Maria 4-Wheelers

This California club was organized to promote the sport of 4-wheeling. The club plans day and weekend treks and social and recreational events which are family oriented. Membership is open year-round, and anyone who owns a 4WD vehicle is encouraged to join.

The Santa Rosa 4×4’s Inc.

The Santa Rosa 4×4’s Inc. is a non-profit, family-oriented four-wheel drive club located in the heart of Sonoma County Wine Country. In addition, we also welcome singles, people with all levels of four-wheeling experience, and people with all types of off-road vehicles.

Scouts West

Scouts West is a group of people who are interested in trucks (4×4 and 2×4) made by International Harvester. Some of these models include the Scout, Scout 80, Scout 800, Scout 800a, Scout 800b, Scout 810, Traveler, Travelall, Travelett, 1010, 1110, 1210, 1310 and the SSII. Some custom models include the Midnight Star, Patriot. If Mopar and IH had gotten together back in the 70 they may have built the SSIIGTX, (a SSII with a 440 cubic inch engine). The types of wheeling we enjoy include, rock crawling, sand dunes and day trips to the local four wheel drive and off road areas.

Sierra Treasure Hunters

A family-oriented club who enjoy the lore, history and natural beauty of the California Sierra Nevada Mountains and surrounding areas.

Sons of Thunder Christian 4Wheelers

A club of Christian Four Wheel Drive enthusiasts in Southern California that’s geared towards fun family events. Club events range from basic runs that can be completed with virtually stock vehicles, to advanced runs requiring suspension upgrades and lockers.

Southern California Land Cruisers

Based out of Westminster, they’re involved with trail maintance, political awareness, family outings, and just going out and getting dirty on a weekend having fun. Everyone is invited to join, no matter what Land Cruiser model you drive — from all terrain to mall terrain. Even if you drive something else, you can tag along, if you may be upgrading to a Cruiser before long.

Tierra Del Sol Four Wheel Drive Club

A San Diego-based club is limited to 50 members who drive 4WD vehicles.

T.R.I.B.E. of Orange County

T.R.I.B.E. stands for “Trail Riding In Barren Environments” and is a club for those who enjoy the sport of off-roading. This club has no membership dues or specific hierarchy of leadership. They are open to having anyone interested in having fun with 4×4’s.

Ventura County Axle Snappers

The Ventura County Axle Snappers 4WD Club is a diverse group of people that have joined together for the purpose of enjoying the outdoors in our four wheel drive vehicles. Membership is open to all types of vehicles.

Wandering Wheelers Jeep Club

Based out of Hayward, CA, the club includes Jeepers of all ages, singles, and families. They have regular meetings in the Bay Area.

Waywegos

A California club dedicated to the sport of offroading, through social, educational and recreational activities; enjoying and protecting national resources, and enjoying family outdoor living.

West Coast Four Wheel Drive Club

Out of Santa Ana, California, this group has a minimum of one run per month, usually more, as well as one monthly meeting.

Wine County Rock Crawlers

The Wine Country Rock Crawlers is a 4X4 club made up of a small group of rock crawling four wheelers who want to have fun and contribute to the improvement of off-road activities. We enjoy getting together, whether it be for a fun potluck dinner meeting, or a three-day run over the Rubicon. We’re also here to help out on four wheeling conservation projects with our local land agencies.

Defunct

4 Wheelers 4 Christ

A California-based organization. 4W4C is a not-4-profit organization founded by hard-core, family 4wheelers to unite followers of our Lord Jesus Christ throughout the 4Wheeling community.

4×4 Freelanders

Membership is open to any and all four-wheel drive vehicles. The club has adopted a one meeting/one run per month format. Out of Monrovia, California.

Aftershocks 4WD Club

A family 4X4 club, based in the San Fernando Valley of California. While the club is open to all 4×4 vehicles, many of the runs they schedule and attend require at least one locker or a rear limited slip. Also, larger than stock tires will help.

All Season Wheelers

A family-oriented 4-wheel drive club based in the Sacramento, California area. They ride local trails that are primarily oriented to short-wheel-base vehicles (Rubicon, Barrett Lake, and Fordyce Creek). Most members have Jeeps (CJ5, CJ7, Wrangler); a few have Toyotas.

California Jeep Cooperative

Despite the name, all types of 4wd vehicles are welcome. They share and participate in all aspects of Off-Road vehicle ownership in California and around the West.

California Trail Runners

Family and community service oriented 4WD club. Open to 4X4’s and SUVs of all makes. Located in the Sacramento area.

Club Challenge

A short wheel base club that is family and singles oriented. They are primarily based in Colusa, Yuba, Sutter, and Butte counties. They have monthly meetings and monthly runs or activities. They are mostly into extreme rockcrawling, however they also like to play in the snow.

NorCal 4Wheel Drive Club

Formerly known as the Bay Area Wicked Wheelers, the NC4WDC is made up up of many people from the San Francisco Bay area and surrounding areas.

Pacific Mountain Cruisers

Some of Pacific Mountain Cruisers members hail from as far north as Oregon, and as far south as Santa Cruz; inland to Redding and Sacramento. They’re dedicated to safe and sane family 4-wheeling. This Northern California club follows the Tread Lightly ideals and is always looking for members that share the same idea.

Scout’n About 4×4 Club

Out of Antioch, California this is a small band of off-road enthusiasts that like to take their 4x4s and explore places out in the back areas. Some even like to tackle places like the Rubicon. Vehicles are currently Scouts, Jeeps, and Broncos.

So Cal Big Dawgs

A family oriented 4X4 club formed for the enjoyment and preservation of 4 wheeling. They are predominantly a full size vehicle club. They have monthly runs that take them to the deserts, mountains and just about anywhere in between.

Trail Crew

A 4WD club based in the Los Angeles area of Southern California. Membership is open to anybody with a 4 wheel drive vehicle and a desire to use it how it was intended, in the dirt. They usually have several runs planned each month that range in difficulty from easy for stock 4 wheel drives to extreme for highly modified rock crawlers.