4×4 Clubs and Finding Trails

If you’re looking for new places to wheel and new people to go four wheeling with your best sources are to find a club local to your region and research Offroad Parks.  Most clubs know of established (and legal) places to go and most will have scheduled events.  Many clubs will post an upcoming events calendar on their web sites along with the destination.  Offroad Parks or ORV Parks and Recreational Areas are scattered across the states.  A List of Offroad Parks can be found here.  Below is a directory of Clubs.  Are you a club?  Want to be listed in this directory? Contact us below by leaving a comment (privately moderated).

This directory contains clubs that vary from small to large, 4WD vehicle specific like Jeep clubs or Land Cruiser Clubs to those with a diversity of types of member rigs. Most clubs accept membership of all types of four wheel drive vehicles – Jeeps, Toyota, Ford, Chevy, Nissan, trucks, SUVs, the list goes on. Contact some clubs near you to find the new trails, new places and new 4-wheeling fun.

Northeast – The Northeast region includes: Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, West Virginia, and Virginia.

Southeast – The Southeast region includes: Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Midwest – The Midwest region includes: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky.

Northwest – The Northwest region includes: Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, Washington

Southwest – The Southwest region includes: Nevada, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Texas

California – California has enough clubs to be a page all of its own.

 

