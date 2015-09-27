As we said in the intro, having D-Rings in addition to the factory hooks are definitely a big plus. Two additional closed loop attach points means that we have options. Whether we are pulling someone else, pulling ourselves or being pulled, we never know what the situation is going to be and multiple tow secure points have always come in handy in the past. Plus they just look great to boot!

Maximus-3 makes a couple of varieties of these D-Ring Loops. They have their standard D-Ring Loops and also a version designed to accept a HiLift Jack. The loops are made from ½” thick steel and mount directly to the underside of the winch mount plate. The D-Ring Loops are designed to work with center mounted winches and will require us to cut a slotted section out of the lower lip of the bumper.

In our case we opted for the standard D-Ring Loops and were also going to add on a pair of red powder coated D-rings. To go along with the D-Rings, we picked up a couple pair of D-Ring Spacer Isolator Bushings to center the D-rings on the Loops and to quiet down the D-rings over the bumps.

Maximus-3 D-Ring Loops Install

Longer Grade-8 Bolts Our Warn HS9500i previously used 1 1/4″ long grade-8 fine thread bolts to retain it to the winch mount plates. With the addition of the Maximus-3 D-Ring Loops plus a washer and lock washer, we were going to need bolts 1/4″ longer, ensuring there would be enough thread entering the retaining bolt located in the winch bolt inserts. Then it was a matter of installing the bolts hand tightened at first. After that we made sure our winch was exactly where we wanted it to be and then tightened the four bolts to 35 Ft.Lbs on each bolt.

Mark and Drill for D-Ring Cutout Following the instructions, we marked the center line of the bumper using the center skid plate mounting hole. Then we measured 175mm from the center line to the left hand side and 85mm up from the bottom rearward edge of the bumper. Before we drilled and cut anything, we double checked the measurements not just on the bumper but we also verified the specified location of the cutouts as best we could using the bumper flange as a reference point. The location looked dead on to us so we center-punched and drilled an 1/8th inch pilot hole at the 175mm, 85mm mark. Measure three times, Cut once! We then repeated for the right hand side.

Drill the Pilot Holes with 1″ Hole Saw Using a 1″ Hole Saw we then drilled out the 1/8″ pilot holes.

Cut Slots Using Angle Grinder Using our favorite tool, the 4 1/2″ Angle Grinder, we cut slots from the edge of the 1″ hole through to the back edge of the bumper as shown. A thorough deburring and a quick spray of touchup paint finished off the job.

More Work To Do… At this point we still have more work to do to the bumper before we mount it back up but here is a preview of the outcome. We love it!

Next Up, Drilling out for the Center Fairlead. For our installation we opted for a Red Maximus-3 Hook Anchor and Filler Plate to give us a good place to park our winch hook. Maximus-3 provides the Hook Anchor in both black and red powder coat. We chose the red to add more Red accent to our Anvil Rubicon X. Preparing the Mopar bumper for a center mounted Hook Anchor & Filler Plate is up next. Go to the Hook Anchor Install

