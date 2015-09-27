Maximus-3 D-Ring Loops Install

As we said in the intro, having D-Rings in addition to the factory hooks are definitely a big plus. Two additional closed loop attach points means that we have options. Whether we are pulling someone else, pulling ourselves or being pulled, we never know what the situation is going to be and multiple tow secure points have always come in handy in the past. Plus they just look great to boot!
Maximus-3 makes a couple of varieties of these D-Ring Loops. They have their standard D-Ring Loops and also a version designed to accept a HiLift Jack. The loops are made from ½” thick steel and mount directly to the underside of the winch mount plate. The D-Ring Loops are designed to work with center mounted winches and will require us to cut a slotted section out of the lower lip of the bumper.
In our case we opted for the standard D-Ring Loops and were also going to add on a pair of red powder coated D-rings. To go along with the D-Rings, we picked up a couple pair of D-Ring Spacer Isolator Bushings to center the D-rings on the Loops and to quiet down the D-rings over the bumps.
