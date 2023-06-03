How does the Jeep Wrangler 4xe compare to the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392

Jeep Wrangler 4xe vs. the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392

If you’re torn between the Jeep Wrangler 392 and the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, and finding it challenging to strike a balance between fuel efficiency and environmental friendliness on one hand, and raw power and off-road prowess on the other, then this side-by-side comparison will serve as a starting point for your research journey.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe caters to the conservationist in you, offering fuel efficiency and environmental friendliness. With its hybrid powertrain combining a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine and two electric motors, it provides a total system output of 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. The 4xe has an electric range of up to 21 miles, allowing you to embark on short journeys using electric power alone. Its EPA-estimated fuel economy of 49 mpge combined underscores its efficiency and reduced carbon footprint. Furthermore, the 4xe offers a smooth ride and less environmental impact, making it a responsible choice for eco-conscious drivers.

On the other hand, the Jeep Wrangler 392 caters to the motorhead in you, with an emphasis on raw power and dominating the 4×4 trails. Powered by a robust 6.4L V8 engine, it unleashes a formidable 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. The 392 accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, and powers down the ¼ mile in 13 seconds delivering a thrilling and exhilarating driving experience. Its off-road capabilities are unmatched, boasting high ground clearance, impressive approach and departure angles, and a locking front and rear differential to conquer the toughest terrains. The 392 provides a sense of power, prestige, and bragging rights among off-road enthusiasts.

In terms of fuel efficiency and environmental impact, the Wrangler 4xe takes the lead with its hybrid technology and ability to operate in electric-only mode for short distances. It promotes sustainability without sacrificing the adventure and versatility expected from a Jeep Wrangler. On the other hand, the Wrangler 392 prioritizes sheer power and performance, appealing to those seeking an adrenaline-filled off-road experience and the ability to conquer challenging trails with ease.

Consider your personal priorities, preferences, and driving habits when making a decision. If fuel efficiency and reduced emissions are paramount, the Wrangler 4xe aligns with your conservationist values. However, if you crave the excitement of a V8 engine and want to dominate the trails with unparalleled off-road capabilities, the Wrangler 392 will satisfy your motorhead desires.

Take this comparison as a starting point for your research journey, and further explore the detailed specifications, features, and pricing of both models. Ultimately, your decision should align with your values, lifestyle, and the experiences you seek from your Jeep Wrangler.

Engine and Performance

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine and two electric motors. It has a total system output of 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. The 4xe can go up to 21 miles on electric power alone, and it has an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 49 mpge combined.

The Jeep Wrangler 392 is powered by a 6.4L Hemi V8 engine that produces 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. It can go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and has an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 15 mpg city/19 mpg highway.

The 4xe is the more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly option of the two vehicles. It also has a smoother ride and is quieter on the highway. However, it is not as powerful as the 392, and it does not have the same off-road capability.

Off-Road Capabilities

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is capable off-road, but it is not as capable as the 392. The 4xe has a lower ground clearance and approach and departure angles than the 392. It also has a shorter wheelbase, which can make it more difficult to navigate difficult terrain.

The Jeep Wrangler 392 is one of the most capable off-road vehicles on the market. It has a high ground clearance, approach, and departure angles. It also has a locking front and rear differential, which can help it to maintain traction in slippery conditions.

Interior and Comfort

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe has a comfortable interior, but it is not as luxurious as the Rubicon 392. The base 4xe has cloth seats and a basic infotainment system. The base 392 has leather seats and a more advanced infotainment system.

The Jeep Wrangler 392 has a more luxurious interior than the 4xe. It has leather seats, a heated steering wheel, and a premium sound system.

Towing and Hauling Capacity

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe has a towing capacity of 2,000 pounds and a payload capacity of 1,000 pounds. The Jeep Wrangler 392 has a towing capacity of 3,500 pounds and a payload capacity of 1,350 pounds.

Price

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe starts at $47,995. The Jeep Wrangler 392 starts at $67,290.

