12 Volt Wiring Tech: Gauge to Amps

February 1, 2017 Offroaders Staff Editor Cheap Tricks and Useful Tips, Technical & Info 1

12 Volt Wiring Gauge Requirements at specific Amps for Automotive Electrical Systems   …   

To choose an adequate wire gauge, determine the amp draw (amperage) that the wire circuit will carry.  Then measure the distance that the wire will travel (length) including the length of the return to ground (the ground wire running to the chassis or back to a ground block or battery.  Using these two numbers, Amps and length, locate the nearest gauge value in chart below.  For 6 volt automotive systems typically a wire gauge 2 sizes larger than what is shown should be used.  

Amps 
@ 12 Volts		LENGTH OF WIRE
American Wire Gauge (AWG)
3′5′7′10′15′20′25′
0 to 118181818181818
1.518181818181818
218181818181818
318181818181818
418181818181818
518181818181818
618181818181816
718181818181816
818181818181616
1018181818161614
1118181818161614
1218181818161614
1518181818141412
1818181616141412
2018181616141210
2218181614121210
2418181614121210
3018161412101010
3616141412101010
401614121210108
501614121010108
10012121010664
150101088442
20010886442
 
 

 

 

Also see: 
 
Automotive Wiring Tips – Using Relays

12 Volt Wiring Gauge Requirements at specific Amps for Automotive Electrical Systems

12 Volt Wiring – Distance and Amps to Gauge Chart

Converting Candlepower to Watts and vice-versa & Other Offroad Light Information

Automotive Wiring Tips & Techniques

HEI Ignition Installation and Review

Using LED lights in your Vehicle

LightForce Driving Lights Install/Review

What are HID Lights?

Related Articles

Cheap Tricks and Useful Tips

Fixing a Cracked Fingernail

December 15, 2016 Offroaders Staff Editor 0

DEPARTMENT OF: Cheap Tricks & Useful Tips … %#$@&!!*@  …and then a stream of obscenities followed…Inevitably it happens.  You’re wrenching away, working hard at a project when the wrench slips under full torque and comes to […]

Cheap Tricks and Useful Tips

Non-Stick Stickers

February 9, 2016 Offroaders Staff Editor 1

DEPARTMENT OF: Cheap Tricks & Useful Tips  …Stickers that don’t Stick – Using Magnets to adhere Stickers … Here’s an idea for people who want to use a sticker but don’t like the idea of permanently […]

1 Trackback / Pingback

  1. Plug - 2014+ Jeep Cherokee Forums

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.