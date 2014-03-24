Front Spring Hangers

Project Jeep CJ-7



Scout II Dana 44 Axles Swap onto a CJ-7 Frame



New Custom Fabricated Hangers

Front Springs – Front Hangers

The front hangers were a little easier to design than the rear hangers. Mainly because they are of a simpler design and use all the existing holes as well as a few new holes for the grade 8 hardware. The only exception to it’s simplicity was a 2 3/4 inch tube I had a machinist friend turn for me and the large diameter hole drilled in the angle iron. The rest was just measuring, cutting, drilling, grinding, welding, more grinding and a paint job. But before any cutting was done it was very important to put everything down on paper and measure everything many time before I was comfortable that I had what I wanted. Once I had the design though, it went pretty quick.

Where the metal met metal and it was to be welded I notched the pieces to allow the weld to penetrate into each piece better. I read that in the welding booklet that came with the welder. I’m certainly no expert in welding but with practice my welds have greatly improved.

These front hangers were fabricated from 1/4 inch steel 2×3 angle iron. The tube I had machined to fit the poly bushings. The length of this angle iron was cut to 7″ and angled down to 1″.

A large hole was drilled at just the right height to accommodate the poly bushing. Then the custom machined tube was welded into place using a 1¼ inch by 3 inch machined plug that fit snug in the tube and angle iron.

Pictures above are a test fit of all bolt holes and measurements. The frame rivet was removed and the hole was used by a grade 8 bolt. I was using 2½ wide Wrangler springs rather than 2″ wide CJ springs. Wrangler springs are a little longer so I moved the front hanger forward a little which is why the frame rivet is removed and the bolt is used in it’s place. All other holes that could be used were as well as a few drilled. On the side of the frame I used the existing hole as well as drilling 2 holes forward of the crossmember. At this point the gussets were not welded in yet on the 7″ angle piece on the side of the frame.

Next are all the pieces of the new hangers, front and rear of the front springs. The gussets have been welded. Everything has been cleaned and prepped for painting.

Finished front hanger. Passenger side. Frame is upside down.