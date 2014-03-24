Painting the Hangers

Project Jeep CJ-7



Scout II Dana 44 Axles Swap onto a CJ-7 Frame



Fabricated Leaf Spring Hangers



Installing the Front Leaf Springs Hangers

Below is the whole set of hangers. Gussets have been welded in and all the holes have been measured carefully and pre-drilled while on the frame. In this shot everything is cleaned and waiting for primer and paint.

Pictured next is how the rear hangers are to grab the frame. The old hangers were measured and removed. 1/2 inches grade 8 hardware bolts through these angle pieces, creating a platform for the hangers to bolt onto. To keep the grade 8 1/2″ bolts from collapsing the frame when tightened, steel tubes, similar to shackle bolt sleeves, were inserted into the frame.

Larger angles (orange primer) – 4″ x 5″ x 7″ x 3/8″

Smaller angles (no primer) – 4″ x 3″ x 6″ x 1/4″

(shorter due to body mounts on frame)

I figured out exactly where I wanted the platforms and C-clamped everything together. Basically I located it on center of where the old hangers were located. The rear hanger would be centered on this platform and bolted down. The distance that the hangers would be outbound from their original location was based on the center to center of the spring pads on the axle.

Next I added the hanger and placed it exactly where I wanted it basing the measurement partly off of exactly where the old one was and by dimensions in a frame diagram as well as the width of the Dana 44 spring pads. I analyzed the heck out of where I wanted to put the hanger and double checked everything many times.

Eventually the overhang ( below) of the orange-primed 3/8 angle iron was cut off.