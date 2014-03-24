Guide To Gearing Up For Offroad

The First Aid Kit First aid kits come in many shapes and sizes. You can buy them, or you can make your own kit. Whether you buy a first aid kit or put one together, make sure it has all the items you may need. Include any personal items, such as medications. Here are suggestions for the contents of a first aid kit: Activated Charcoal (use only if instructed by Poison Control Center)

Adhesive Tape

Antiseptic Ointment

Alcohol swabs, individually wrapped

Band-Aids (assorted sizes)

Blanket

Cold Pack

Disposable Gloves

Gauze Pads and Roller Gauze (assorted sizes)

Hand Cleaner

Plastic Bags

Scissors and Tweezers

Small Flashlight and Extra Batteries

Syrup of Ipecac (use only if instructed by Poison Control Center)

Triangular Bandage

Burnaid gel

Snake Bite kit

Disposable emergency blanket

Instant Cold pack

Instant Hot pack

Medications:

Anti-diarrhea medication, Tylenol ( fever reducer), Ibuprofen (Nuprin, Motrin, Advil) inflammation reduction, sprains bruises, etc, Benadryl for mild allergic reactions, Epinephrine in the form of an Epi Pen to treat more serious allergic reactions that might otherwise be fatal. Safety Items Safety Glasses

Leather Gloves

Fire Extinguisher – Should be mounted in the vehicle in an easily accessible location.

Flares

Tarp

flashlights

matches / lighter Basic Personal Essentials Water – At least one Gallon per person, per day if not more. Drier, hotter climates may require more. Remember: Alcohol doesn’t hydrate. In fact alcoholic beverages dehydrate since it take more water to metabolize alcohol than the beverage contains. Plus it may cause you to require the above mentioned First Aid Kit.

Food – Bring food for twice the amount of time you are planning on being gone. Should you be delayed and have to spend a night out on the trail, you wont have to worry about going hungry. Good ideas for trail food: trail mix, beef jerky, fruits, dry/canned food, etc.

Extra Cloths – Nobody likes to sit in wet cloths or an extended period of time.

Personal items – This includes toilet paper, anti- microbial hand cleaner, etc

Sun block

Rain Jacket

Communication devices – Cell Phone, CB Radio, GMRS/FRS radios

Power inverter if necessary (e.g. Cell phone recharger, battery recharger for communication devices and camera)

Trash bags – Keep your trails clean

Maps, information about the area

Compass or GPS

Water purification tablets Survival – Seasonal Specific Winter Extra clothing

Warm outer layers (jacket, wind breaker)

Head gear (warm hat, hooded jacket)

Emergency blanket (compact survival type)

Summer Sun Block

Insect repellant

Sunglasses