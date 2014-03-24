Guide To Gearing Up For Offroad

|Beyond the Basic Offroad Checklist
|
What goes beyond the basic checklist are items that depend on many factors. Factors like what form of offroading you will be doing, your driving style, the terrain you will encounter, how much room you have for packing gear, how remote you will be traveling, how long you will be gone as well as many other factors you should consider. However three primary things you should gear up for are Safety and Survival, Vehicle Recovery and Vehicle Breakage.
|Vehicle Recovery
|
Recovery Items
- Hilift Jack
- Tow straps – 2 or more, 2 inch width or wider, 20 foot or longer
- Tree saver
- Come-along (one or more)
- D-rings, Shackles
- Shovel
- Chainsaw and bar oil, 2 cycle engine oil, spare chain (can be handy in recover situations, as well as for trail clearing on wooded trails)
- Winch Kit: tree strap, hi-lift jack, snatch block, pickle fork, shackle, gloves
- Pullpal
- Snow tire chains (if tires don’t cut it)
Tools
|
Basic Tools
Basic tools are the versatile, essential tool sets that consist of a variety of sizes and combinations of commonly used tools such as socket sets, wrench sets, Allen wrenches, Torx sets and screw drivers. Your tool sets should cover the variety of sizes found in your vehicle. Regardless of whether your vehicle is American made or an import 4×4, when it comes to socket sets and wrenches, it’s sometimes wise to carry standard and metric socket since sometimes there are a mix of both standard and metric on custom vehicles not to mention helping a fellow 4wheeler.
- Complete Socket Set with SAE (standard) and Metric with 3/8″ and 1/2″ drives. Deep and standard sockets.
- Crescent, open end combination box wrenches SAE (standard) and Metric
- Allen Wrenches
- Torx sockets (especially if you own a Jeep)
- Standard & Phillips screwdrivers, large, medium, small
|
Versatile Tools
Versatile tools are those that have many uses.
- Large Hammer (a.k.a. the “BFH”)
- Pliers (various sizes)
- Needle Nose Pliers
- Vice Grips, various sizes
- Large channel-lock Pliers
- Pipe wrenches – having 2 medium of these can be useful for tie-rods.
- Utility knife or razor blades
- Crescent wrenches (medium & large)
- A BIG pry bar or length of strong metal pipe, inside diameter of pipe large enough to slip over a wrench or socket drive for extra leverage.
- Magnet
|
Specialty Tools
- Snap ring pliers
- Air Pressure Gauge
- Portable air pump
- Jumper cables
|Additional Items
|
Versatile Items
- Duct Tape
- Bailing wire
- wood blocks – Useful as chock blocks, jacking platforms, ramps, suspension supports (for broken torsion bars)
- Bungee cords, several in multiple sizes – good for securing gear, temporary repairs, etc.
- Rope lengths
- Super glue
- Epoxy
- Tie wraps
- rags
- Work Gloves, leather
|For the Vehicle
|
Fluids
- Engine Oil
- Brake Fluid
- Power steering fluid
- Automatic transmission fluid
- Coolant or Water
- Bearing Grease
- WD-40
- Starter Fluid
- Extra gas
- Funnel, siphon hose
Spare Parts / Repair Items
- Lug Wrench
- Extra Fan / serpentine belts
- Hoses, fuel line, coolant hoses
- Spare Tire
- Tire repair kits, plugs
- Extra Lug nuts, tire star wrench or lug key with key socket
- Cotter pins / keys – various sizes
- Valve stems, Valve stem remover
- Nuts & bolts assorted standard and metric sizes
- RTV or Hylomar HPF – form-a-gasket
- Radiator stop leak – silver flakes in tube
- Spare Hub (and hub fuses if applicable).
- Electric fuel pump
- Coil / electronic ignition
- Spare Universal Joints (U-joints for drive shaft & axles)
- Spare Drive Shaft (rear and front)
- Extra spark plug wire (size of longest wire)
- Spare points
Electronics Repair Kit
- Volt ohms meter (multimeter)
- Wire cutters / wire crips / wire strippers (multi-tool)
- Spare fuses of all sizes and types used in your vehicle
- Electrical tape
- Spare wire – lengths of various gauges
- Spare switches
- Spare relay if you use relays
- crip on ends (male and female, various gauges)
- Small pocket sized needle point blow torch (handy for soldering wire)
- Flux core solder for repairs
- Wiring Diagram of your vehicle
Expanded List
|
The Expanded list includes items for the extreme wheeler with tools and gadgets that you may want to consider if you are serious about offroading.
- Winch and Winch Accessories
- Onboard Welder, welding supplies and welding gear
- Onboard Air
- Spare axles (rear left / right, front left / right)
- Spare tie rod assemblies (tie rod, drag link, ball joints, ball joint nuts and cotter pins)
- Spare Idler Arm
- Parts that have broken twice before (if you can’t carry it, you should have upgraded it)
|Camping List for Extended Stay or Remote Excursions
|
- Maps, information about the area
- Camera
- Compass or GPS
- Duct Tape
- Flashlight
- Propane Lanterns
- Mosquito repellant
- Lighter, matches
- Firewood
- A knife of some sort
- Toilet paper
- Towel
- Water purification pills
- Backpack/sacks
- Cooler with beverages
- Cooking Pans for breakfast
- Paper plates
- Paper towels
- Folding camping chairs
- Sleeping bag
- Sleeping pad or air mattress
- Stove or grill and fuel
- Tarps, lots of tarps
- Tent(s)
- Bathing suit
- Flip flops or swimming shoes (no bare feet while swimming)
- Funky fishing hat
- Hiking boots
- Rain jacket
- Sunglasses
- Sunblock
- Binoculars
- Bottle opener
- Cooler cup
- Jacket
- Pocket knife
- Snacks
- Trash bag
- Water
- Extra keys
- Compass
- Sunscreen
- Hat
- Sunglasses and/or goggles
- Ice and ice chest or cooler
- Camera, case, film and batteries
- Maps: Sidekick Off Road Maps, state, county, Forestry, BLM Desert Access Guide, etc.
