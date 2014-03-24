1953 Willys 8×8 Custom Jeep Build

June 3, 2015 Offroaders Staff Dusty Trails Blog 3

Jeep_Willys_8x8_00

Sometimes the creativity of certain people is astounding. Have a walk around look at this 1953 Jeep Willys Overland 8×8 that went up for sale several years ago. Custom fabricated by renouned fabricator Dick Cook out of California who worked with “Big Daddy Ross” back in the 1970’s, this Jeep was built from a total of three Willys Jeeps, 2 Overland Wagons and one Willys Jeep.

Jeep_Willys_8x8_01

It is equipped with 4 axles, eight wheel steering, eight driving wheels with the two rear axles lockable. This Willys is powered by a rebuilt 300 horse Chevrolet 327 Corvette engine, the classic 5.4 liter small-block V8. The power plant will have no trouble overcoming the drive train friction aerodynamic challenges not to mention any terrain that this one of a kind Jeep is thrown into.

Jeep_Willys_8x8_03

Sold through Pammi Motors in Denver, Colorado. it was posted and sold over eBay Motors with the winning bid of $11,100 scoring this one of a kind build. The where-abouts of this Willys today is unknown.

Jeep_Willys_8x8_06

Jeep_Willys_8x8_02

 

Jeep_Willys_8x8_07

 

Jeep_Willys_8x8_04

 

Jeep_Willys_8x8_05

 

Jeep_Willys_8x8_08

 

Jeep_Willys_8x8_09

 

Jeep_Willys_8x8_10

 

Jeep_Willys_8x8_11

 

Jeep_Willys_8x8_15

 

Jeep_Willys_8x8_14

 

 Jeep_Willys_8x8_16

 

Jeep_Willys_8x8_17

Related Articles

Cheap Tricks and Useful Tips

Wiring Tips: Using Relays

February 13, 2017 Offroaders Staff Editor 0

 Things to THINK about When Wiring Accessories…When wiring anything in your vehicle that draws heavy current such as high powered offroad lights or audio amplifiers, there are a few things to consider. Number one, make sure […]

Cheap Tricks and Useful Tips

CB Radio Articles

March 2, 2014 Offroaders Staff 0

History and General Information AboutCitizens’ Band Radio From the Origins of Citizens’ Band radio and it’s growing popularity in the 1970’s to the worldwide following today around the world, this article explains where CB radio […]

1971 Hurst Jeep Jeepster Commando
Dusty Trails Blog

1971 Hurst Jeep Jeepster Commando

June 21, 2015 Offroaders Staff 0

  Check out this super clean extremely rare 1971 Jeep Hurst Jeepster Commando.  Owned and resurrected by Lee Tidwell out of Maryland Lee spent the good part of 4 years meticulously restoring this special Hurst […]

3 Comments

  2. super cool!! but, are you certain it’s actually eight-wheel-drive? Based on the picture showing the front suspension, there doesn’t appear to be any axle delivering power to those wheels…

    the steering arm is visible along with the large coil spring – and it’s seems like there is no room for, or evidence of, a driving axle shaft there…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.