1953 Willys 8×8 Custom Jeep Build

Sometimes the creativity of certain people is astounding. Have a walk around look at this 1953 Jeep Willys Overland 8×8 that went up for sale several years ago. Custom fabricated by renouned fabricator Dick Cook out of California who worked with “Big Daddy Ross” back in the 1970’s, this Jeep was built from a total of three Willys Jeeps, 2 Overland Wagons and one Willys Jeep.

It is equipped with 4 axles, eight wheel steering, eight driving wheels with the two rear axles lockable. This Willys is powered by a rebuilt 300 horse Chevrolet 327 Corvette engine, the classic 5.4 liter small-block V8. The power plant will have no trouble overcoming the drive train friction aerodynamic challenges not to mention any terrain that this one of a kind Jeep is thrown into.

Sold through Pammi Motors in Denver, Colorado. it was posted and sold over eBay Motors with the winning bid of $11,100 scoring this one of a kind build. The where-abouts of this Willys today is unknown.