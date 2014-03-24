Offroaders Guide to Gearing up for Offroad …

From Basic Equipment to Well Equipped, the following links take you down to Checklists below. Whether you are packing for a day or a week, you want to be prepared for basic survival, environmental conditions and the unexpected situations. Reading through preparation lists is a great way to prepare, think ahead and pack smart.

Basic Tips

Always travel in groups of 2 or more vehicles

Always alert someone back home where you are going and when you expect to return

Take at least a basic supply of tools and gear (see The Basic, Minimal Offroad Checklist)

Pre-departure Maintenance Checklist

Check engine oil

Check transmission oil

Check brake fluid

Check radiator coolant

Check windshield wiper fluid

Check fan belts

Check hoses

Check air cleaner

Check seat belts

Check tire air pressure (air up to recommended pressure for highway driving, air down at trail head, air up prior to trip home)

Check for tire wear or damage

Tighten drive shaft u-bolts

Check and tighten lug bolts

Check for frame cracks

Check brake pads & shoes (adequate braking pad material, in good condition and without contamination)

Check for loose bolts or nuts throughout vehicle

Grease all fittings (u-joints, steering)

Check gear oils: transfer case/differentials, replace if necessary

Check Winch for proper operation, check winch cable for kinks, frays or damage, straighten winch cable if necessary

Check shocks



25 Tips to do before going Offroad

The Basic, Minimal Offroad Checklist

The minimal list is the basics that you should always carry in your vehicle when offroad or even on the road. These items are good to have in the vehicle at all times.

First Aid Kit (See Safety and Survival below)

Basic Personal Essentials (water, food)

Spare Tire, Full Size

Jack and tire iron to change your tire

Tow strap

Tree saver

Come-alongs

Basic Tool Kit

Spare Key for vehicle

Safety and Survival

The First Aid Kit

First aid kits come in many shapes and sizes. You can buy them, or you can make your own kit. Whether you buy a first aid kit or put one together, make sure it has all the items you may need. Include any personal items, such as medications.

Here are suggestions for the contents of a first aid kit:

Activated Charcoal (use only if instructed by Poison Control Center)

Adhesive Tape

Antiseptic Ointment

Alcohol swabs, individually wrapped

Band-Aids (assorted sizes)

Blanket

Cold Pack

Disposable Gloves

Gauze Pads and Roller Gauze (assorted sizes)

Hand Cleaner

Plastic Bags

Scissors and Tweezers

Small Flashlight and Extra Batteries

Syrup of Ipecac (use only if instructed by Poison Control Center)

Triangular Bandage

Burnaid gel

Snake Bite kit

Disposable emergency blanket

Instant Cold pack

Instant Hot pack

Medications:

Anti-diarrhea medication, Tylenol ( fever reducer), Ibuprofen (Nuprin, Motrin, Advil) inflammation reduction, sprains bruises, etc, Benadryl for mild allergic reactions, Epinephrine in the form of an Epi Pen to treat more serious allergic reactions that might otherwise be fatal.

Safety Items

Safety Glasses

Leather Gloves

Fire Extinguisher – Should be mounted in the vehicle in an easily accessible location.

Flares

Tarp

flashlights

matches / lighter

Basic Personal Essentials

Water – At least one Gallon per person, per day if not more. Drier, hotter climates may require more. Remember: Alcohol doesn’t hydrate. In fact alcoholic beverages dehydrate since it take more water to metabolize alcohol than the beverage contains. Plus it may cause you to require the above mentioned First Aid Kit.

– At least one Gallon per person, per day if not more. Drier, hotter climates may require more. Remember: Alcohol doesn’t hydrate. In fact alcoholic beverages dehydrate since it take more water to metabolize alcohol than the beverage contains. Plus it may cause you to require the above mentioned First Aid Kit. Food – Bring food for twice the amount of time you are planning on being gone. Should you be delayed and have to spend a night out on the trail, you wont have to worry about going hungry. Good ideas for trail food: trail mix, beef jerky, fruits, dry/canned food, etc.

– Bring food for twice the amount of time you are planning on being gone. Should you be delayed and have to spend a night out on the trail, you wont have to worry about going hungry. Good ideas for trail food: trail mix, beef jerky, fruits, dry/canned food, etc. Extra Cloths – Nobody likes to sit in wet cloths or an extended period of time.

– Nobody likes to sit in wet cloths or an extended period of time. Personal items – This includes toilet paper, anti- microbial hand cleaner, etc

– This includes toilet paper, anti- microbial hand cleaner, etc Sun block

Rain Jacket

Communication devices – Cell Phone, CB Radio, GMRS/FRS radios

Power inverter if necessary (e.g. Cell phone recharger, battery recharger for communication devices and camera)

Trash bags – Keep your trails clean

Maps, information about the area

Compass or GPS

Water purification tablets

Survival – Seasonal Specific

Winter Extra clothing

Warm outer layers (jacket, wind breaker)

Head gear (warm hat, hooded jacket)

Emergency blanket (compact survival type)

Fire starter items Summer Sun Block

Insect repellant

Sunglasses

Beyond the Basic Offroad Checklist

What goes beyond the basic checklist are items that depend on many factors. Factors like what form of offroading you will be doing, your driving style, the terrain you will encounter, how much room you have for packing gear, how remote you will be traveling, how long you will be gone as well as many other factors you should consider. However three primary things you should gear up for are Safety and Survival, Vehicle Recovery and Vehicle Breakage.

Vehicle Recovery

Recovery Items

Hilift Jack

Tow straps – 2 or more, 2 inch width or wider, 20 foot or longer

Tree saver

Come-along (one or more)

D-rings, Shackles

Shovel

Chainsaw and bar oil, 2 cycle engine oil, spare chain (can be handy in recover situations, as well as for trail clearing on wooded trails)

Winch Kit: tree strap, hi-lift jack, snatch block, pickle fork, shackle, gloves

Pullpal

Snow tire chains (if tires don’t cut it)

Tools

Basic Tools

Basic tools are the versatile, essential tool sets that consist of a variety of sizes and combinations of commonly used tools such as socket sets, wrench sets, Allen wrenches, Torx sets and screw drivers. Your tool sets should cover the variety of sizes found in your vehicle. Regardless of whether your vehicle is American made or an import 4×4, when it comes to socket sets and wrenches, it’s sometimes wise to carry standard and metric socket since sometimes there are a mix of both standard and metric on custom vehicles not to mention helping a fellow 4wheeler.

Complete Socket Set with SAE (standard) and Metric with 3/8″ and 1/2″ drives. Deep and standard sockets.

Crescent, open end combination box wrenches SAE (standard) and Metric

Allen Wrenches

Torx sockets (especially if you own a Jeep)

Standard & Phillips screwdrivers, large, medium, small

Versatile Tools

Versatile tools are those that have many uses.

Large Hammer (a.k.a. the “BFH”)

Pliers (various sizes)

Needle Nose Pliers

Vice Grips, various sizes

Large channel-lock Pliers

Pipe wrenches – having 2 medium of these can be useful for tie-rods.

Utility knife or razor blades

Crescent wrenches (medium & large)

A BIG pry bar or length of strong metal pipe, inside diameter of pipe large enough to slip over a wrench or socket drive for extra leverage.

Magnet

Specialty Tools

Snap ring pliers

Air Pressure Gauge

Portable air pump

Jumper cables

Additional Items

Versatile Items

Duct Tape

Bailing wire

wood blocks – Useful as chock blocks, jacking platforms, ramps, suspension supports (for broken torsion bars)

Bungee cords, several in multiple sizes – good for securing gear, temporary repairs, etc.

Rope lengths

Super glue

Epoxy

Tie wraps

rags

Work Gloves, leather

For the Vehicle

Fluids

Engine Oil

Brake Fluid

Power steering fluid

Automatic transmission fluid

Coolant or Water

Bearing Grease

WD-40

Starter Fluid

Extra gas

Funnel, siphon hose

Spare Parts / Repair Items

Lug Wrench

Extra Fan / serpentine belts

Hoses, fuel line, coolant hoses

Spare Tire

Tire repair kits, plugs

Extra Lug nuts, tire star wrench or lug key with key socket

Cotter pins / keys – various sizes

Valve stems, Valve stem remover

Nuts & bolts assorted standard and metric sizes

RTV or Hylomar HPF – form-a-gasket

Radiator stop leak – silver flakes in tube

Spare Hub (and hub fuses if applicable).

Electric fuel pump

Coil / electronic ignition

Spare Universal Joints (U-joints for drive shaft & axles)

Spare Drive Shaft (rear and front)

Extra spark plug wire (size of longest wire)

Spare points (for the vintage iron horses)

Electronics Repair Kit

Volt ohms meter (multimeter)

Wire cutters / wire crips / wire strippers (multi-tool)

Spare fuses of all sizes and types used in your vehicle

Electrical tape

Spare wire – lengths of various gauges

Spare switches

Spare relay if you use relays

crip on ends (male and female, various gauges)

Small pocket sized needle point blow torch (handy for soldering wire)

Flux core solder for repairs

Wiring Diagram of your vehicle

Expanded List

The Expanded list includes items for the extreme wheeler with tools and gadgets that you may want to consider if you are serious about offroading.

Winch and Winch Accessories

Onboard Welder, welding supplies and welding gear

Onboard Air

Spare axles (rear left / right, front left / right)

Spare tie rod assemblies (tie rod, drag link, ball joints, ball joint nuts and cotter pins)

Spare Idler Arm

Parts that have broken twice before (if you can’t carry it, you should have upgraded it)

Camping List for Extended Stay or Remote Excursions