Here’s one that makes the Jeep Guy drool or cry. Or both.

In 1949, an unimaginable number of military vehicles were dumped on the Island of Okinawa after the end of World War II. Carl Mydans, a photographer on assignment for Life Magazine, took these photos in November of 1949 for the sole purpose of tormenting hordes of Jeep enthusiasts over 60 years later. According to records, these photos were never officially published but have made their rounds on the internet.

Unfortunately it’s unknown as to what ever happened to these Jeeps but most likely they became a casualty of war and simply rotted away.

Imagine the kind of interest a graveyard of Jeeps like this would bring in today’s Jeep and war memorabilia communities.

This graveyard of military vehicles contained thousands of Jeeps including Jeeps built by Willys-Overland, referred to as Model MB Jeeps.

There were also Jeeps built by Ford, referred to as Model GPW. GPW designation referred to: G = government vehicle, P = 80″ wheelbase, W = Willys engine design.

Perhaps this is where the Jeep-in-a-crate ads came from many decades ago in the back of magazines and comic books. G503 was the Jeep’s designated G-series number used by the U.S. Military’s in their supply catalog nomenclature system. The G503 designation referred to: Truck, 1/4Ton, Command Reconnaissance Willys MB and Ford GPW.

Also shown here in the graveyard is thousands of Bantam T-3 trailers as well as boatloads of 6.00×16 tires military unidirectional tires.

Source: Vintage Military Trucks