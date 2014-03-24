It’s OFFICIAL: Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival Reclaims Guinness World Record

Guinness World Records announced today, July 17, 2015, that the Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival had officially reclaimed the Guinness World Record for the Largest Parade of Jeeps.

Back on June 12, 2015 the Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival, organized by the Butler County Tourism & Convention Bureau, successfully assembled and herded 2,420 Jeep enthusiasts through the town of Butler PA in a massive Parade of Jeeps.

For more in the Jeep parade read Bantam Heritage Jeep Festival Smashes Jeep Parade World Record.