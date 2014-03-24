15th Annual All Breeds Jeep Show Presented by PA Jeeps

All Breeds Jeep Show presented by PA Jeeps

15th Annual All Breeds Jeep Show was held July 17-18, 2010 at the York Fairgrounds – Expo Center in York, PA.

A Jeep Exclusive Show-n-Shine / Trail Readiness Event with over 90 Trophies Awarded, and Commemorative Dash Plaques for the first 500 Registered Jeeps. Featuring a WARN Winch Giveaway on Saturday at 3:30 PM (1st 500 Registered Jeeps Eligible).

Some of the show details and events over the 2 days included:

  • Obstacle Course
  • RTI Ramp
  • Slow Crawl Competition
  • New Jeeps on Display
  • Vendor & Swap/Meet Areas
  • Family Activities Area
  • HUGE Off-Road Equipment Raffle
  • … and plenty more

For lots more photos, videos and coverage of the 15th Annual All Breeds Jeep Show, follow the link below:

More Jeep Show Photos

PA Jeeps Inc. Contact Information

PA Jeeps Inc.

P.O. Box 212

Shrewsbury, PA. 17361-0212

http://www.pajeeps.org

 

York Fair Contact Information

York Fair

717-848-2596

334 Carlisle Avenue

York, PA 17404

Homepage

Map to York Fairgrounds

  4. I remember this specific Jeep show because I brought my 65 Kaiser Tuxedo Edition to the show! Thanks for the memories! Great pics!

