15th Annual All Breeds Jeep Show Presented by PA Jeeps

15th Annual All Breeds Jeep Show was held July 17-18, 2010 at the York Fairgrounds – Expo Center in York, PA.
A Jeep Exclusive Show-n-Shine / Trail Readiness Event with over 90 Trophies Awarded, and Commemorative Dash Plaques for the first 500 Registered Jeeps. Featuring a WARN Winch Giveaway on Saturday at 3:30 PM (1st 500 Registered Jeeps Eligible).
Some of the show details and events over the 2 days included:
- Obstacle Course
- RTI Ramp
- Slow Crawl Competition
- New Jeeps on Display
- Vendor & Swap/Meet Areas
- Family Activities Area
- HUGE Off-Road Equipment Raffle
- … and plenty more
For lots more photos, videos and coverage of the 15th Annual All Breeds Jeep Show, follow the link below:
PA Jeeps Inc. Contact Information
PA Jeeps Inc.
P.O. Box 212
Shrewsbury, PA. 17361-0212
events@pajeeps.org
http://www.pajeeps.org
York Fair Contact Information
York Fair
717-848-2596
information@yorkfair.org
334 Carlisle Avenue
York, PA 17404
Homepage
Great pics of old Jeeps!
Hey, there’s my Jeep!
Love the military pics. Thanks for posting them.
I remember this specific Jeep show because I brought my 65 Kaiser Tuxedo Edition to the show! Thanks for the memories! Great pics!