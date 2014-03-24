Jeeps aren’t bought, they’re built – Project Rubicon X – Phase Two

There’s an old saying among Jeep owners that goes, Jeeps aren’t bought, they’re built. To see evidence that this a true statement, all you have to do is go to any Jeep event like the All Breeds Jeep Show or the Bantam Heritage Jeep Festival or even a Sunday morning Jeeps and Java held by Quadratec the Jeep parts catalog company.

My Anvil colored Rubicon X Unlimited is coming up on 4 years of ownership. The first 4 years and 20,000 miles saw moderate trailing and a moderate collection of modifications that I like to refer to as the first phase. These Mods were great for the first few years. But now its time for a change. It’s time to make some major changes to the appearance and performance of this 2014 Rubicon X. I’ll give you the run-down on what the

These photos are the current setup:

The Jeep JK sits on about 4 inches of combined Teraflex lift. The lift rides nice and the height is decent for offroad but it could stand a few more inches for appearance and elevation over traffic and the terrain. More on that later.

The Jeep also rides better with the assistance of AEV Geometric Correction Brackets, which smooth out the bumps.

The Rubicon sits upon 35×12.50R17 Mickey Thompson MTZ P3 Mud Tires have approximately 18,000 miles on them and I’m quite happy about lack of wear on the tread. At this rate, these tire will either be the last set of Mud Tires I buy for this JK or I’ll be selling a used set of MTZ’s with lots of tire tread left on them.

The MTZ’s are mounted on the stock Rubicon X rims that are in turn mounted on a set of Spidertrax wheel adapters to prevent the rear tires from rubbing on the rear swaybar. As a side note, the Spidertrax wheel adapters have been a trouble-free method to keep the stock OEM Rubicon X front wheels on the Jeep. While the 35″ MTZ’s have been squeezed a little by the stock 7.5″ rim, cupping has been minor and with the wear being negligible over the past three years, there haven’t been any issues with the tread wearing oddly. I try to rotate them at every oil change including rotating in the spare and that the seems to help keep the lugs worn evenly.

If you have a 10th Anniversary, Rubicon X, or Hard Rock Edition Jeep, Maximus-3 out of Detroit Michigan has produced some great add-on modifications to the stock special edition bumpers.

The Modifications to the front bumper are documented here on Offroaders.com and include the Winch Plate, D-ring hangers, the Hoop and the winch rope hooks, all a nice compliment to the Mopar bumper and the red accents on the Jeep.

I also used the Maximus-3 rear tire carrier. This simple, cleverly designed rear tire carrier takes the weight of the rear tire off the rear door, all 95 lbs of it, and puts the weight on the body, at the hinges where the body is stronger. The tire carrier is connected to a cam arm and to the door so they open and close together.

A few other mods include a set of rocker panel rock guards, rear LED backup lighting and a slew of small upgrades.

The plans are to transform the JK into having a more militarized appearance. More on what we plan to do with Project Rubicon X to come.