Axle Preparation

April 6, 2017 Offroaders Staff Editor Project Jeep CJ-7 0

Jeep CJ-7 Dana 44 Axle Swap Prep

Project Jeep CJ-7
Scout II Dana 44 Axles Swapped onto a CJ-7

Power Wash

Thanks to Chris McKeon for lending me his Honda Power Washer a second time to wash the axles (first time was to wash the T-18A transmission and Dana 20).  

Power washers are great to cut the grease of years of use.  Just be aware that they blast water or solvent into all the seals as well.  That being known, I always wash the items before rebuilding or refilling with gear oil.  The items that needed washing here are the axles and some of the outer Dana 30 items like the rotors and outer knuckles.  With the rotors, I didn’t remove the bearing so I covered them with a plastic cup while pressure washing them (seen in the background).

I found that a good washing, followed by primer and paint works well before tearing down the item in question because a few reasons.  First, rebuilding an item or fixing something is hard to do if it’s all grimy and greasy.  Second it’s easier to wipe oil away after it’s been rebuilt if it’s been painted already.  Also the fact that you don’t want to damage new seals by power washing something for painting after it’s been rebuilt or worked on.

Below is the front Dana 44 ready to be power washed.  Notice the tennis ball cut in halves and stuffed into the tubes.  This was to keep as much water as possible out of the axle tube and housing.

The axles were power washed and let to sit in the sun for a while to dry.  Soon after I hit them with a coat of primer.

Project CJ-7 Articles

Jeep CJ-7 Dana 44 Axle Swap Prep
Project Jeep CJ-7

Axle Preparation

April 6, 2017 Offroaders Staff Editor 0

Project Jeep CJ-7Scout II Dana 44 Axles Swapped onto a CJ-7Power WashThanks to Chris McKeon for lending me his Honda Power Washer a second time to wash the axles (first time was to wash the […]

Jeep CJ-7 BDS Suspension Install
Project Jeep CJ-7

BDS Suspension Lift

April 4, 2017 Offroaders Staff Editor 0

Project Jeep CJ-7   3 1/2″ BDS Suspension LiftAfter the Leaf Spring Mounting system was fabricated and installed, the next step was to install the new BDS 3.5″ Suspension, Jeep Wrangler YJ Leaf Springs.  Wrangler YJ […]

Jeep CJ-7 Gear Box Bracket
Project Jeep CJ-7

Saginaw Steering Gearbox Mounting Bracket

April 3, 2017 Ralph Hassel 0

Project Jeep CJ-7 – Installation of a Saginaw GearboxMounting a Gearbox Bracket That Means Business!With the installation of an AGR Superbox 2 and an AGR High Performance Power Steering pump to turn my Super Swampers, […]

Jeep CJ-7 Steering Gear Box Brace
Project Jeep CJ-7

Jeep CJ-7 DYI Saginaw Gearbox Brace

March 31, 2017 Ralph Hassel 0

Project Jeep CJ-7 – Fabrication of a Saginaw Gearbox BraceAn upgrade to the steering system to deal with the additional force applied by the new AGR Superbox 2 and AGR pump was a brace for the […]

Castor Correctors
Project Jeep CJ-7

Castor Correction

March 31, 2017 Offroaders Staff Editor 0

Project CJ-7 ~ Scout II Dana 44 Axles Swap onto a CJ-7 FrameCastor Adjustment OptionsThis option will not correct ZERO degree castor but will help fine tune castor and correct minor Camber problems as well.With […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.