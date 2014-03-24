Jeep show events are fantastic place to checkout some of the greatest one-of-a-kind ideas and innovations in offroad. Whether the ideas are home brewed modifications or corporate sponsored prototype designs, it’s one of the things that makes a Jeep show worth the trip.

In recent years the Jeep Brand has been creating and displaying one stunning prototype after another at the Jeep events. Below is the Jeep Wrangler Red Rock Responder seen at the 20th annual All Breeds Jeep Show.

Based on the Jeep Wrangler, the Red Rock Responder is a support vehicle purpose-built to traverse the world’s harshest terrain with premium off-road equipment to respond to any vehicle emergency with spare parts and tools stores in the built-in drawers and compartments of the cargo box.

With a Vibrance Responder Red exterior paint, Jeep Performance Parts body decal, 10th Anniversary hood with hydraulic hood props, high-top fender flares and 17-inch beadlock wheels with body color beadlock ring, the Red Rock Responder stands out on any trail. In addition, the vehicle sports LED headlamps and fog lamps, LED A-pillar and off-road lamps.

Functional capability is increased with the addition of 37-inch BF Goodrich Mud Terrain T/A KM2 tires, four inches of JPP lift, Fox shocks, and front and rear Dana 60 axles with 5.38 gearing from Jeep Performance Parts. The vehicle also sports a cold-air intake, prototype off-road rock rails and a Warn winch. Red Rock Responder is also armed with Wrangler Rubicon 10th Anniversary Edition steel front and rear bumpers and high-top fenders that were previously concept parts but quickly became a production part due to popular demand.

Side cargo boxes on each side of the vehicle hold a hi lift jack and accessories, fire extinguisher, road side accessory kit, first aid kit, Snap-on tool soft bags and recovery kit. It also stores an air hose and accessories, a dual compressor and air reservoir and has room for a cooler or a case of water.

The interior stands out along with the exterior with embroidered black and red Mopar Katzkin leather seats, Jeep Performance Parts logo embroidered on the headrests, red accent bezels, grab handles and all-weather floor mats.

The Jeep Wrangler Red Rock Responder is powered by the 3.6 liter Penstar V-6 engine mated to an automatic transmission.

Specification of the Jeep Wrangler Red Rock Responder

EXTERIOR

Rubicon 10th Anniversary Bumper – Mopar Part #: 82213653

Under Bumper Skid Plate – Mopar Part #: 82214330

Exterior Grille Kit, Satin Black – Mopar Part #: 82213772AB

Rock Rails w/Integrated Rub Rails – Mopar Part #: 82210575AG

Jeep Direct LED Headlamps

LED Fog Lamps

Fog Lamp Bracket

A Pillar LED Off Road Lamps – Mopar Part #: 82213472

A Pillar Mounting Bracket Kit – Mopar Part #: 82210556AB

Hightop Fender Flares – Mopar Part #: 77072342

Warn 9.5ti Winch – Mopar Part #: 82209325AD

BF Goodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM2 37″ Tires

Hood Prop Kit – Mopar Part #: 82212798

Black Tail Lamp Guards – Mopar Part #: 82210270AC

Custom Black Fuel Filler Door

10th Anniversary Hood Kit – Mopar Part #: 82213656AC

INTERIOR

Grab Handles – Mopar Part #: 82211740AC

Red Tow Strap Bag – Mopar Part #: 82213901

Black Door Sill Guards – Mopar Part #: 82210106AB

Underseat Lockbox – Mopar Part #: 82213770

Heated Windshield Washer Solvent Kit – Mopar Part #: 82213161AC

All Weather Floor Mats – Mopar Part #: 82213860

Side Window Sun Visor – Mopar Part #: 82213910

PERFORMANCE / ENGINE

4″ Lift Kit – Mopar Part #: P5155403AB

Cold Air Intake – Mopar Part #: 77070052

JPP D60 Front Axle, 5.38 Gear Ratio – Mopar Part #: P5156277AC

JPP D60 Rear Axle, 5.28 Gear Ratio – Mopar Part #: P5156279AB

Big Brake Kit – Mopar Part #: P5160051