CB Antenna Length
How does an antenna size affect my CB radio?
- If you put 4 watts into a four-foot antenna, you will get the same power out of that antenna as if you were putting 2 watts into a 102-inch whip.
- If you put 4 watts into a 3-foot antenna you will get the same power out as if you wre putting about 1.5 watts into a 102-inch whip.
- If you put 4 watts into a 7.5 inch antenna on a hand held CB, it would put out as much power as a third of a watt into a 102-whip.
- If you put 4 watts into a 102-inch whip antenna, it is the same output as if you put 11 watts into a 3-foot whip.
- If you put 4 watts into a 102-inch whip antenna,, it is the same as if you put 14 watts into a 28-inch antenna.
- If you put 4 watts into a 102-inch whip antenna, it is the same as if you put 54 watts into a 7.5 antenna.
If the SWR on channel 40 is greater than that on channel 1, your antenna is considered to be “LONG” and reduction of physical height and/or conductor length will correct this situation.
