Project Jeep CJ-7 Tub Restoration

March 22, 2017 Ralph Hassel Project Jeep CJ-7 0

Project CJ-7 Tub Restoration

Project Jeep CJ-7 – Restoring the Jeep CJ-7 Tub – Part One

 Goals for the Jeep CJ-7 body: 

  • Rust Removal 
  • Repair of sheet metal 
  • Repair of body mounts 
  • Preparation for painting 

As the restoration begins it happened to start right about the time we moved into a new house with an attached garage that had no electrical outlets or lighting.   Not even a single shelf.  So the garage required some modifications that were all centered around optimizing the space for working and storing the CJ-7.  This included shelves in all the available spaces, shop lights (still need more), a heavy duty work bench, electrical service with outlets in all the right places (needs more of them too), and get rid of all the junk.  Once that was completed the grinder hit the tub.

Jeep Tub Restoration

Project Jeep CJ-7 Restoring the Jeep CJ-7 Tub

Inside the tub much of the steel had been replaced with heavier gauge galvanized steel sheet metal by the previous owner leaving much of my work just to finish up the job. Underneath required removal of the excess old floor steel which was cut back to the welds. The cutting went pretty smooth and quick.  Measurements were taken and new rail are being fabricated where they were rotted away and will be welded in.   Also I began cutting stock steel to fortify the body mounts and add some steel where it could use it for extra strength.

 

These body mounts were cut off to make way for newly fabricated rails. 

 

 

Project CJ-7 Articles

Project CJ-7 Tub Restoration
Project Jeep CJ-7

Project Jeep CJ-7 Tub Restoration

March 22, 2017 Ralph Hassel 0

Project Jeep CJ-7 – Restoring the Jeep CJ-7 Tub – Part One Goals for the Jeep CJ-7 body: Rust Removal Repair of sheet metal Repair of body mounts Preparation for painting As the restoration begins it happened to start right about the time […]

Project Jeep CJ-7
Project Jeep CJ-7

Project Jeep CJ-7

March 21, 2017 Ralph Hassel 1

A number of years ago, I got the Jeep bug.  I even know when and where I was when the bug hit me.  I preparing to build something for the offroad, maybe a Toyota FJ-40 or […]

Related Articles

Jeep JK Rubicon Hard Rock on the Rubicon Trail
Dusty Trails Blog

Top Trails in America – Rubicon Trail

January 15, 2017 Thomas Sawyer 2

Rubicon Trail The Historic Rubicon Trail is a 22-mile long rock-crawling offroad adventure consisting of some of the most challenging and rugged 4-wheeling on the planet.  Expect long, intense days traversing  extremely difficult rocky terrain.   The […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.