Project Jeep CJ-7 Tub Restoration

Project Jeep CJ-7 – Restoring the Jeep CJ-7 Tub – Part One

Goals for the Jeep CJ-7 body:

Rust Removal

Repair of sheet metal

Repair of body mounts

Preparation for painting

As the restoration begins it happened to start right about the time we moved into a new house with an attached garage that had no electrical outlets or lighting. Not even a single shelf. So the garage required some modifications that were all centered around optimizing the space for working and storing the CJ-7. This included shelves in all the available spaces, shop lights (still need more), a heavy duty work bench, electrical service with outlets in all the right places (needs more of them too), and get rid of all the junk. Once that was completed the grinder hit the tub.

Inside the tub much of the steel had been replaced with heavier gauge galvanized steel sheet metal by the previous owner leaving much of my work just to finish up the job. Underneath required removal of the excess old floor steel which was cut back to the welds. The cutting went pretty smooth and quick. Measurements were taken and new rail are being fabricated where they were rotted away and will be welded in. Also I began cutting stock steel to fortify the body mounts and add some steel where it could use it for extra strength.

These body mounts were cut off to make way for newly fabricated rails.