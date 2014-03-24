Non-Stick Stickers

February 9, 2016 Offroaders Staff Editor Cheap Tricks and Useful Tips 1

DEPARTMENT OF: Cheap Tricks & Useful Tips  …

Stickers that don’t Stick – Using Magnets to adhere Stickers … 

Here’s an idea for people who want to use a sticker but don’t like the idea of permanently sticking one to their vehicle.

Turn your sticker into a magnet. Everyone gets those magnetic advertisements and magnetic calendars. Most of these are garbage and promptly get thrown away. You might even have a few stuck to your refrigerator right now. Put those magnets to good use by using them as a base for your cool stickers.

Simply find a magnet large enough to accommodate the sticker of choice. Stick the sticker to the magnet, then cut the magnet to fit the shape of the sticker. Now you can attach the “sticker magnet” to your painted metal surfaces instead of slapping the sticker to it.

The benefit here is that you’re able to remove or adjust the sticker without ripping it off the paint, possibly damaging the painted surface. You get the sticker without commitment. You don’t have to make a permanent decision as where to stick that sticker. You can easily remove it and put it somewhere else, or re-arrange your sticker collection. You have a magnet that can be slapped on your vehicle for the trail run, and then removed when it’s time to clean up the vehicle, apply wax to the paint or head back to the office. Additionally, when you need larger magnets, you can purchase magnetic sheets for your monster sized stickers.

Related Articles

Cheap Tricks and Useful Tips

Connecting 2 Tow Straps

January 26, 2017 Offroaders Staff 0

 Sometimes one tow strap is not long enough to reach from the recovery vehicle to the stuck vehicle and it’s necessary to combine multiple tow straps into one long length.  So how do you do […]

Cheap Tricks and Useful Tips

Hard Drive Magnets on Your Oil Filter

March 2, 2014 Thomas Sawyer 1

Using a Hard Drive Magnet on your Oil Filter It’s a fact that as your engine runs, tiny metallic particles along with the soot from the combustion process become suspended in your circulating oil.  That’s […]

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.