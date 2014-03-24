What is an All Terrain Tire?

All Terrains – All Terrain tires or “AT” are a compromise between the standard street tire and the more aggressive design of the Mud Terrain tire. All Terrains are an attempt to offer good performance both on road as well as offroad. The ALL TERRAIN TREAD is intended to perform well under a variety of conditions found offroad while still offering acceptable on-highway performance. This is accomplished by using a tread pattern design where the lugs are tighter together than a more aggressive mud tire’s tread. The result is usually a quieter ride on the street than a mud tire due to its lesser aggressive tread pattern.

When compared to a street tire, All Terrain tires usually produce more noise. The payoff of an All Terrain Tire is that they perform better than a street tire on a variety of terrains, surfaces, and conditions including rocks, sand, snow, and mud while still offering decent traction on the paved road. One drawback of an all-terrain when compared to a mud tire is that the tread design tends to pack with mud. However, some of the AT designs perform surprisingly well in muddy conditions as well. The AT All Terrain is typically the tire for the 4-wheeler who drives their 4×4 as a daily driver and will see minimal trail use and more on highway driving.

