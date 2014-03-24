Tire Size Guide – Does it Hit or Fit?

With the desire for larger tires comes size clearance questions. What size tire can I fit under my 4×4 and what modifications do I have to do to my vehicle to get a particular tire size to fit. The following chart is compiled from many sources including a good degree of the information originating from suspension lift manufacturers (listed below) as well as tire manufacturers and other compiled data from 4×4 enthusiasts.
The data below is derived from research, readers rigs, feedback by readers and from direct experience with vehicles we’ve owned over the years. Not all possible 4×4 vehicles are listed nor are all possible combinations. Even tire sizes vary from tire manufacturer to tire manufacturer and tire widths play a part in whether a size will fit or not. Also clearance is directly affected by what kind of terrain a vehicle will see. For instance a vehicle that only sees on-road driving will be much less likely to fully articulate the suspension and cause a particular tire to hit, while the same tire will constantly rub on a 4×4 that is flexing on the trails. So this chart of information is not an absolute reference and should only be used as general information. We always recommend you talk to others who have the same vehicle and run the tire size you want to run, on the terrain you want to run. If you see any possible corrections, please let us know and we’ll check it out and update the chart if necessary. As always, it’s best to rely on suspension lift manufacturers and their recommendations on particular lift kits for tire clearances on specific vehicles as they have generally done the research to build their data charts. It’s also good to contact the tire manufacturer for exact tire dimensions when sizing up a vehicle for tire fitment as tire sizes are not always what they are advertised as. Links to additional Tire Size Charts below.
Tire Sizes:
27″ through 33″
(34″ and up see below)
|Chart Key:
|ST = Stock Vehicle
|ft = Minor Fender Trimming
|FT = Major Fender Trimming (typically requires fender flares)
|SL = Suspension Lift SL(inches)
|» = Proper Wheel Offset is essential
|BL = Body Lift (inches)
|F = Aftermarket High-Clearance Fenders
Vehicle Make & Model
|27×9.50
|28×9.50
|29×9.50
|30×9.50
|31×10.50
|32×11.50
|33×12.50
|Chevy / GMC
|27×9.50
|28×9.50
|29×9.50
|30×9.50
|31×10.50
|32×11.50
|33×12.50
|94-03 S/T trucks
|ST
|SL(2»,3»)
|ft,SL(3»)
|SL(6»)
|73-87 Pickups
|ST
|ft
|SL(2.5)
|88-98 K5 Pickups
|ST
|ft
|SL(4)
|73-91 K5 Blazer/Jimmy
|ST
|ft
|SL(2.5)
|92-95 Full Size Blazer
|ST
|ft
|SL(4)
|92-95 Full Size Tahoe
|ST
|ft
|SL(4)
|92-95 Full Size Yukon
|ST
|ft
|SL(4)
|95-99 Tahoe/Yukon
|ST
|ft
|ft,SL(2.5)
|00-09 Tahoe/Yukon
|ST
|ft
|SL(2.5»)
|98-09 Yukon/SLenali
|ST
|ft
|SL(4)
|73-91 Suburban
|ST
|ft
|SL(2.5)
|92-00 Suburban
|ST
|ft
|SL(4)
|01-09 Suburban/Avalanche 1500
|ST
|ft
|SL(2.5)
|99-09 Silverado 1500
|ST
|ft
|SL(2.5»)
|99-09 Silverado 2500HD
|ST
|ft
|SL(2.5»)
|99-09 Silverado 3500HD
|ST
|ft
|SL(2.5»)
|02-09 Hummer H2 & H2SUT
|ST
|05-09 Hummer H3 & H3T
|ST
|Dodge
|27×9.50
|28×9.50
|29×9.50
|30×9.50
|31×10.50
|32×11.50
|33×12.50
|Pre-93 W150
|ST
|ft,SL
|SL(3.5)
|Pre-93 Ramcharger
|ST
|ft,SL
|SL(3.5)
|Pre-93 W250
|ST
|ft,SL
|SL(3.5)
|Pre-93 W350
|ST
|ft,SL
|SL(3.5)
|94-08 Ram 1500
|ST
|SL(2,3»)
|94-09 Ram 2500
|ST
|94-09 Ram 3500
|ST
|09 Ram 1500
|ST
|ft
|SL(2)
|93-97 Dakota
|ST
|ft
|SL(3)
|98-06 Dakota
|ST
|ft
|SL(5.5)
|98-06 Durango
|ST
|ft
|SL(5.5)
|05-’09 Dakota
|ST
|BL
|ft,BL(3)
|Ford
|27×9.50
|28×9.50
|29×9.50
|30×9.50
|31×10.50
|32×11.50
|33×12.50
|66-77 Bronco
|ST
|FT
|FT,SL(3)
|78-79 Bronco
|ST
|SL(2)
|69-79 F-150
|ST
|SL(2.5)
|SL(3.5)
|80-96 Bronco
|ST
|SL(3)
|80-96 F-150
|ST
|SL(3)
|08-’09 F-150
|ST
|SL(4)
|06-07 F-150
|ST
|97-05 F-150
|ST
|SL(2)
|80-97 F-250
|ST
|ft,SL(2)
|80-85 F-350
|ST
|ft,SL(2)
|92-97 F-350
|ST
|ft,SL(1,2)
|86½-91 F-350
|ST
|ft,SL(2)
|’99-’07 Super Duty
|ST
|08-09 Super Duty
|ST
|83-92 Bronco II
|ST
|ft
|SL(4)
|ft,SL(4)
|83-92 Ranger
|ST
|ft
|SL(4)
|ft,SL(4)
|93-97 Ranger
|ST
|ft
|SL(2»)
|SL(4»)
|98-09 Ranger SLA
|ST
|ft
|SL(1.5,2»)
|SL(4»)
|BL,SL(4»)
|01-06 SportTrac
|ST
|SL(2.5)
|90-95 Explorer
|ST
|ft
|SL(2.5)
|FT,SL(4)
|96-01 Explorer
|ST
|SL(1.5)
|00-05 Excursion
|ST
|International Harvester
|27×9.50
|28×9.50
|29×9.50
|30×9.50
|31×10.50
|32×11.50
|33×12.50
|Scout II
|ST
|SL(2.5)
|ft,SL(2.5)
|Jeep
|27×9.50
|28×9.50
|29×9.50
|30×9.50
|31×10.50
|32×11.50
|33×12.50
|MB. CJ-2A13A13B
|ST
|SL(1)
|SL(2.5)
|76-86 CJ-5
|ST
|SL(2.5»)
|SL(3»)
|76-86 CJ-6
|ST
|SL(2.5»)
|SL(3»)
|76-86 CJ-7
|ST
|SL(2.5»)
|SL(3»)
|76-86 CJ-8
|ST
|SL(2.5»)
|SL(3»)
|87-96 Wrangler YJ
|ST
|SL(2.5)
|SL(3)
|97-06 Wrangler TJ, Unlimited
|ST»
|SL(2)
|SL(3,4)
|07-15 Wrangler JK. Unlimited
|ST
|ST
|ST
|ST
|ft»,SL(1),F,»
|06-09 Commander XK
|ST
|84-01 Cherokee
|ST
|SL(3)
|FT,SL(3)
|86-92 Comanche pickup
|ST
|SL(3)
|63-83 Wagoneer
|ST
|ft
|ft,SL(4)
|FT,SL(4)
|92-98 Grand Cherokee
|ST
|FT,SL(3)
|FT,SL(3.5)
|99-04 Grand Cherokee
|ST
|SL(2)
|SL(3.5)ft
|05-09 Grand Cherokee
|ST
|SL(3.5»)+ft
|SL(4)
|02-07 Liberty
|ST
|SL(3.5»)+ft
|08-09 Liberty
|ST
|SL(3.5»)+ft
|Land Rover, Range Rover
|27×9.50
|28×9.50
|29×9.50
|30×9.50
|31×10.50
|32×11.50
|33×12.50
|88-’01 Range Rover
|ST
|SL(2)
|SL(4)
|02-’09 Range Rover
|ST
|Defender 90
|ST
|ft
|SL(2.5)
|89-’04 Discovery
|ST
|SL(2»)
|SL(4)
|89-’04 Discovery II
|ST
|SL(2»)
|SL(4)
|OS-’09 LR3/Range Rover Sport
|ST
|SL(2»)
|Mitsubishi
|27×9.50
|28×9.50
|29×9.50
|30×9.50
|31×10.50
|32×11.50
|33×12.50
|83-86 Mighty Max
|ST
|87-95 Mighty Max
|ST
|ft
|ft,BL
|FT,BL
|05-09 Raider
|ST
|BL
|ft,BL
|Nissan
|27×9.50
|28×9.50
|29×9.50
|30×9.50
|31×10.50
|32×11.50
|33×12.50
|04-09 Titan
|ST
|BL
|ft,BL
|ft
|ft,SL(4»)
|Pre-86½, Hardbody
|ST
|86-89 Hardbody
|ST
|ft
|BL
|ft,BL
|SL
|05-09 Frontier
|ST
|ft
|ft,SL(5»)
|98-04 Frontier
|ST
|SL(2»)ft
|86-95 Pathfinder
|ST
|SL(3)
|SL(3)BL(3)
|00-04 Xterra
|ST
|SL(2,3»)
|BL(3)or,SL(3»)
|05-’09 Xterra
|ST
|ft
|ft,SL(5»)
|Suzuki
|27×9.50
|28×9.50
|29×9.50
|30×9.50
|31×10.50
|32×11.50
|33×12.50
|82-88 Samurai
|ST
|SL(1.5)
|SL(3)
|ft,SL(3)
|SL(3),BL
|89-03 Sidekick
|ST
|ft
|FT
|ft,SL(2)
|01-06 XL-7
|ST
|SL(2»),ft
|Toyota
|27×9.50
|28×9.50
|29×9.50
|30×9.50
|31×10.50
|32×11.50
|33×12.50
|79-85 Pickup
|ST
|ft,SL
|86-96 Pickup
|ST
|ft,SL(2)
|SL(4»)
|96-04 Tacoma
|ST
|SL(2.5)
|ft,SL(2.5)
|SL(3,4»)
|05-09 Tacoma
|ST
|FT
|93-96 T100
|ST
|SL(1.5)
|SL(3)
|98-06 Tundra
|ST
|SL(2»)
|BL,SL(2)
|07-09 Tundra
|ST
|BL,SL(1)
|60-84 FJ40
(Land Cruiser)
|ST
|FT
|FT,SL
|80-90 FJ60
(Land Cruiser Wagon)
|ST
|ft
|ft,SL
|90-98 FJ80
(Land Cruiser Wagon)
|ST
|SL(2.5)
|98-07 Land Cruiser
100 Series Wagon
|ST
|A»
|84-89 4Runner
|ST
|SL(3)
|ft,SL(4)
|90-96 4Runner
|ST
|ft,SL(2)
|SL(2.5)
|97-02 4Runner
|ST
|ft,SL(2)
|03-09 4Runner
|ST
|SL(1.5)
|SL(4)
|06-10 FJ Cruiser
|ST
|SL(3)
Tire Sizes:
34″ through 44″
(33″ and smaller, see above)
|Chart Key:
|ST = Stock Vehicle
|ft = Minor Fender Trimming (lowercase ft)
|FT = Major Fender Trimming (typically requires fender flares) (upper case FT)
|SL = Suspension Lift SL(inches)
|» = Proper Wheel Offset is essential
|BL = Body Lift (inches)
|F = Aftermarket High-Clearance Fenders
Vehicle Make Model
|34×12.5
|35×12.50
|36×12.50
|37×12.50
|38
|39
|40
|42
|44
|Chevy / GMC
|34×12.5
|35×12.50
|36×12.50
|37×12.50
|38
|39
|40
|42
|44
|94-03 S/T trucks
|73-87 Pickups
|ft
|ft,SL(4)
|ft,SL(6)
|ft,SL(6)
|SL(8)
|ft,
SL(8)
|SL(12)
|SL(10),
BL
|88-98 K5 Pickups
|ft,SL(6)
|FT,SL(6)
|SL(6),BL
|73-91 K5 Blazer
Jimmy
|ft
|ft,SL(4)
|ft,SL(6)
|ft,SL(6)
|SL(8)
|ft,
SL(8)
|SL(12)
|SL(10),
BL
|92-95 Full Size Blazer
/Yukon/Tahoe
|ft,SL(6)
|FT,SL(6)
|SL(6),BL
|95-99 Tahoe/Yukon
|SL(4)
|SL(6)
|BL,SL(6)
|00-09 Tahoe/Yukon
|ft,SL(3»)
|SL(6»)
|FT,SL(6)
|98-09 Yukon/Denali
|73-91 Suburban
|ft
|ft,SL(4)
|ft,SL(6)
|ft,SL(6)
|SL(8)
|ft,SL(8)
|SL(12)
|SL(10),
BL
|92-00 Suburban
|ft,SL(6)
|FT,SL(6)
|SL(6),BL
|01-09 Suburban
Avalanche 1500
|SL(6)
|FT,SL(6)
|SL(8)
|99-09 Silverado 1500
|ft,SL(3»)
|SL(6»)
|FT,SL(6)
|SL(8»)
|SL(10)
|99-09 Silverado
2500HD
|ft,SL(3»)
|SL(6»)
|FT,SL(6)
|SL(8»)
|SL(10)
|99-09 Silverado
3500HD
|ft,SL(3»)
|SL(6»)
|FT,SL(6)
|SL(8»)
|SL(10)
|02-09 Hummer H2
|ST
|SL(4»)
|SL(6»)
|FT,SL(6»)
|SL(10»)
|02-09 Hummer
H2SUT
|ST
|SL(4»)
|SL(6»)
|FT,SL(6»)
|SL(10»)
|05-09 Hummer H3
& H3T
|SL(2.5)
|Dodge
|34×12.5
|35×12.50
|36×12.50
|37×12.50
|38
|39
|40
|42
|44
|Pre-93 W150
|ft,SL(2)
|ft,SL(4)
|ft,SL(5)
|ft,SL(4),BL
|ft,SL
|Pre-93 Ramcharger
|ft,SL(2)
|ft,SL(4)
|ft,SL(5)
|ft,SL(4),BL
|ft,SL
|Pre-93 W250
|ft,SL(2)
|ft,SL(4)
|ft,SL(5)
|ft,SL(4),BL
|SL(6)
|ft,SL(5),BL
|Pre-93 W350
|ft,SL(2)
|ft,SL(4)
|ft,SL(5)
|ft,SL(4),BL
|SL(6)
|ft,SL(5),BL
|94-08 Ram 1500
|ft,SL(4»)
|SL(6»)
|SL(8»)
|94-09 Ram 2500
|SL(3»)
|SL(5»)
|SL(6)+F
|BL,SL(5»)
|BL,SL(8,9»)
|94-09 Ram 3500
|SL(3»)
|SL(5»)
|SL(6)+F
|BL,SL(5»)
|BL,SL(8,9»)
|09 Ram 1500
|SL(4»)
|SL(6»)
|93-97 Dakota
|98-06 Dakota
Durango
|05-’09 Dakota
|BL(3)+SL(2»)
|Ford
|34×12.5
|35×12.50
|36×12.50
|37×12.50
|38
|39
|40
|42
|44
|66-77 Bronco
|ft,FT,
SL(3)
|FT,SL(4)
|SL(6)
|FT,SL(6)
|BL,SL(6)
|BL,
SL(8)
|78-79 Bronco
|ft
|SL(3)
|ft,SL
|SL(5),BL
|FT,
SL(5)
|SL(9)
|ft,BL,
SL(8)
|69-79 F-150
|SL(4)
|SL(4)
|ft,SL(4)
|ft,SL(6)
|ft,BL,
SL(8)
|80-96 Bronco
|ft,SL(4)
|BL,SL(3)
|SL(6)
|BL,SL(6)
|SL(8)
|ft,
SL(8)
|BL,SL(8)
|ft,BL(3),
SL(8)
|80-96 F-150
|ft,SL(4)
|BL,SL(3)
|SL(6)
|BL,SL(6)
|SL(8)
|ft,
SL(8)
|BL,SL(8)
|ft,BL(3),
SL(8)
|08-’09 F-150
|SL(6)
|06-07 F-150
|SL(4)
|BL,SL(4»)
|BL,SL(6)
|SL(8)
|SL(12)
|97-05 F-150
|SL(6)
|SL(8)
|SL(12)
|80-97 F-250
|SL(4)
|SL(6)
|ft,SL(2)
|SL(4),BL
|BL,
SL(6)
|80-85 F-350
|SL(4)
|SL(6)
|ft,SL(2)
|SL(4),BL
|BL,
SL(6)
|92-97 F-350
|SL(4)
|ft,SL(4)
|SL(6)
|86½-91 F-350
|SL(4)
|ft,SL(4)
|SL(6)
|ft,SL
|ft,SL
|’99-’07 Super Duty
|SL(2»)
|SL(4»)
|SL(6»)
|SL(6»)
|SL(8»)
|SL(10.5»)
|ft,
SL(11»)
|’08-’09 Super Duty
|SL(2»)
|SL(4»)
|SL(6»)
|SL(6»)
|SL(8»)
|SL(10.5»)
|ft,
SL(11»)
|83-’92 Ranger
Bronco II
|ft,SL(4)
|ft,SL(6)
|FT,SL
|’93-’97 Ranger
|BL,SL(4»)
|’98-’09 Ranger SLA
|’01-’06 SportTrac
|SL(4)
|SL(5)
|SL(8)
|90-‘9S Explorer
|BL(3)
|’96-’01 Explorer
|SL(4)
|SL(8)
|SL(12)
|00-05 Excursion
|SL(3)
|SL(4)
|SL(7»)
|SL(10.5»)
|ft,BL(2),
SL(12»)
|International Harvester
|34×12.5
|35×12.50
|36×12.50
|37×12.50
|38
|39
|40
|42
|44
|Scout II
|SL(2.5)
|FT,SL(4)
|Jeep
|34×12.5
|35×12.50
|36×12.50
|37×12.50
|38
|39
|40
|42
|44
|MB. CJ-2A13A13B
|76-86 CJ-5
|SL(3»),
BL(2)
|SL(4»),BL(2)
|ft,SL(6»)
|ft,SL(6»),BL
|76-86 CJ-6
|SL(3»),
BL(2)
|SL(4»),BL(2)
|ft,SL(6»)
|ft,SL(6»),BL
|76-86 CJ-7
|SL(3»),
BL(2)
|SL(4»),BL(2)
|ft,SL(6»)
|ft,SL(6»),BL
|76-86 CJ-8
|SL(3»),
BL(2)
|SL(4»),BL(2)
|ft,SL(6»)
|ft,SL(6»),BL
|87-96 Wrangler YJ
|ft,SL(4)
|ft,SL(6)
|SL(4)+G
|ft,SL
|97-06 Wrangler TJ
Unlimited
|ft,SL(6,7)
|SL(11)
|07-15 Wrangler JK
Unlimited
|F»,SL(2.5»)
|SL(2.5»),ft
|SL(4»)
|SL(4»)
|SL(5»)
|SL(5»)
|SL(5»)
|06-09 Commander XK
|SL(1.5)
|SL(4) or BL
|A+G
|SL(4.5)
|SL(6)
|84-01 Cherokee
|86-92
Comanche pickup
|SL(4),BL
|63-83 Wagoneer
|FT,SL(4),BL
|92-98 Grand Cherokee
|99-04 Grand Cherokee
|05-09 Grand Cherokee
|SL(6)
|02-07 Liberty
|08-09 Liberty
|Land Rover,
Range Rover
|34×12.5
|35×12.50
|36×12.50
|37×12.50
|38
|39
|40
|42
|44
|88-’01 Range Rover
|SL(5)
|SL(5),BL(2)
|SL(5),ft,BL(2)
|02-’09 Range Rover
|Defender 90
|SL(4)
|SL(5)
|SL(6),
FT
|89-’04 Discovery
|SL(5)
|SL(5),BL(2)
|SL(5),ft,BL(2)
|89-’04 Discovery II
|SL(5)
|SL(5),BL(2)
|SL(5),ft,BL(2)
|OS-’09 LR3/Range
Rover Sport
|Mitsubishi
|34×12.5
|35×12.50
|36×12.50
|37×12.50
|38
|39
|40
|42
|44
|83-86 Mighty Max
|BL,SL(4»)
|87-95 Mighty Max
|05-09 Raider
|Nissan
|34×12.5
|35×12.50
|36×12.50
|37×12.50
|38
|39
|40
|42
|44
|04-09 Titan
|FT,
SL(1)
|SL(6»)
|SL(6),FT
|SL(6)+G
|Pre-86½, Hardbody
|86-89 Hardbody
|05-09 Frontier
|98-04 Frontier
|SL(5.5»)
|86-95 Pathfinder
|00-04 Xterra
|SL(3),BL(3)
|05-’09 Xterra
|Suzuki
|34×12.5
|35×12.50
|36×12.50
|37×12.50
|38
|39
|40
|42
|44
|82-88 Samurai
|ft,
SL(3)
|89-03 Sidekick
|01-06 XL-7
|SL(5.5»)
|Toyota
|34×12.5
|35×12.50
|36×12.50
|37×12.50
|38
|39
|40
|42
|44
|79-85 Pickup
|ft,SL(7)
|SL(7),
BL
|ft,
FT
|FT,
SL
|86-96 Pickup
|ft,SL(4)
|ft,SL
|FT,
SL
|96-04 Tacoma
|SL(6)
|BL,SL(6)
|05-09 Tacoma
|BL
|SL(4-5)
|93-96 T100
|98-06 Tundra
|SL(6)
|SL(4)+G
|07-09 Tundra
|SL(6)
|60-84 FJ40
(Land Cruiser)
|80-90 FJ60
(Land Cruiser Wagon)
|90-98 FJ80
(Land Cruiser Wagon)
|98-07 Land Cruiser
100 Series Wagon
|SL(2)
|84-89 4Runner
|FT,
SL(4)
|BL,SL(4)
|90-96 4Runner
|97-02 4Runner
|03-09 4Runner
|06-09 FJ Cruiser
|SL(6)
