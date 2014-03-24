Tire Size Guide – Does it Hit or Fit?

February 20, 2017 Alan Cray Mud Tire Reviews 0

With the desire for larger tires comes size clearance questions.  What size tire can I fit under my 4×4 and what modifications do I have to do to my vehicle to get a particular tire size to fit.  The following chart is compiled from many sources including a good degree of the information originating from suspension lift manufacturers (listed below) as well as tire manufacturers and other compiled data from 4×4 enthusiasts.

The data below is derived from research, readers rigs, feedback by readers and from direct experience with vehicles we’ve owned over the years.  Not all possible 4×4 vehicles are listed nor are all possible combinations.  Even tire sizes vary from tire manufacturer to tire manufacturer and tire widths play a part in whether a size will fit or not.  Also clearance is directly affected by what kind of terrain a vehicle will see.  For instance a vehicle that only sees on-road driving will be much less likely to fully articulate the suspension and cause a particular tire to hit, while the same tire will constantly rub on a 4×4 that is flexing on the trails.  So this chart of information is not an absolute reference and should only be used as general information.  We always recommend you talk to others who have the same vehicle and run the tire size you want to run, on the terrain you want to run.  If you see any possible corrections, please let us know and we’ll check it out and update the chart if necessary.  As always, it’s best to rely on suspension lift manufacturers and their recommendations on particular lift kits for tire clearances on specific vehicles as they have generally done the research to build their data charts.  It’s also good to contact the tire manufacturer for exact tire dimensions when sizing up a vehicle for tire fitment as tire sizes are not always what they are advertised as.    Links to additional Tire Size Charts below.

Tire Sizes:
27″ through 33″

(34″ and up see below)

Chart Key:
ST = Stock Vehicle
ft = Minor Fender Trimming
FT = Major Fender Trimming (typically requires fender flares)
SL = Suspension Lift SL(inches)
» = Proper Wheel Offset is essential
BL = Body Lift (inches)
F = Aftermarket High-Clearance Fenders

Vehicle Make & Model

 27×9.50  28×9.50  29×9.50  30×9.50  31×10.50  32×11.50  33×12.50 
Chevy / GMC 27×9.50  28×9.50  29×9.50  30×9.50  31×10.50  32×11.50  33×12.50 
94-03 S/T trucks   STSL(2»,3»)ft,SL(3»)SL(6»)
73-87 Pickups    STftSL(2.5)
88-98 K5 Pickups    STftSL(4)
73-91 K5 Blazer/Jimmy    STftSL(2.5)
92-95 Full Size Blazer    STftSL(4)
92-95 Full Size Tahoe    STftSL(4)
92-95 Full Size Yukon    STftSL(4)
95-99 Tahoe/Yukon    STftft,SL(2.5)
00-09 Tahoe/Yukon    STftSL(2.5»)
98-09 Yukon/SLenali    STftSL(4)
73-91 Suburban    STftSL(2.5)
92-00 Suburban    STftSL(4)
01-09 Suburban/Avalanche 1500    STftSL(2.5)
99-09 Silverado 1500    STftSL(2.5»)
99-09 Silverado 2500HD    STftSL(2.5»)
99-09 Silverado 3500HD    STftSL(2.5»)
02-09 Hummer H2 & H2SUT      ST
05-09 Hummer H3 & H3T      ST
Dodge 27×9.50  28×9.50  29×9.50  30×9.50  31×10.50  32×11.50  33×12.50 
Pre-93 W150    STft,SLSL(3.5)
Pre-93 Ramcharger    STft,SLSL(3.5)
Pre-93 W250    STft,SLSL(3.5)
Pre-93 W350    STft,SLSL(3.5)
94-08 Ram 1500     STSL(2,3»)
94-09 Ram 2500      ST
94-09 Ram 3500      ST
09 Ram 1500    STftSL(2)
93-97 Dakota    STftSL(3)
98-06 Dakota    STftSL(5.5)
98-06 Durango    STftSL(5.5)
05-’09 Dakota    STBLft,BL(3)
Ford 27×9.50  28×9.50  29×9.50  30×9.50  31×10.50  32×11.50  33×12.50 
66-77 Bronco   ST FTFT,SL(3)
78-79 Bronco     STSL(2)
69-79 F-150    STSL(2.5)SL(3.5)
80-96 Bronco     STSL(3)
80-96 F-150     STSL(3)
08-’09 F-150    ST SL(4)
06-07 F-150    ST  
97-05 F-150    ST SL(2)
80-97 F-250    ST ft,SL(2)
80-85 F-350    ST ft,SL(2)
92-97 F-350    ST ft,SL(1,2)
86½-91 F-350   ST  ft,SL(2)
’99-’07 Super Duty      ST
08-09 Super Duty      ST
83-92 Bronco II  STftSL(4) ft,SL(4)
83-92 Ranger  STftSL(4) ft,SL(4)
93-97 Ranger ST  ftSL(2»)SL(4»)
98-09 Ranger SLA STftSL(1.5,2»)SL(4») BL,SL(4»)
01-06 SportTrac    ST SL(2.5)
90-95 Explorer  STftSL(2.5) FT,SL(4)
96-01 Explorer    ST SL(1.5)
00-05 Excursion    ST  
International Harvester 27×9.50  28×9.50  29×9.50  30×9.50  31×10.50  32×11.50  33×12.50 
Scout II    STSL(2.5)ft,SL(2.5)
Jeep 27×9.50  28×9.50  29×9.50  30×9.50  31×10.50  32×11.50  33×12.50 
MB. CJ-2A13A13B   STSL(1)SL(2.5) 
76-86 CJ-5    STSL(2.5»)SL(3»)
76-86 CJ-6    STSL(2.5»)SL(3»)
76-86 CJ-7    STSL(2.5»)SL(3»)
76-86 CJ-8    STSL(2.5»)SL(3»)
87-96 Wrangler YJ   ST SL(2.5)SL(3)
97-06 Wrangler TJ, Unlimited    ST»SL(2)SL(3,4)
07-15 Wrangler JK. Unlimited  STSTSTSTft»,SL(1),F,»
06-09 Commander XK      ST
84-01 Cherokee    STSL(3)FT,SL(3)
86-92 Comanche pickup     STSL(3)
63-83 Wagoneer   STftft,SL(4)FT,SL(4)
92-98 Grand Cherokee  ST  FT,SL(3)FT,SL(3.5)
99-04 Grand Cherokee  ST SL(2) SL(3.5)ft
05-09 Grand Cherokee   ST SL(3.5»)+ftSL(4)
02-07 Liberty  ST  SL(3.5»)+ft 
08-09 Liberty  ST  SL(3.5»)+ft 
Land Rover, Range Rover 27×9.50  28×9.50  29×9.50  30×9.50  31×10.50  32×11.50  33×12.50 
88-’01 Range Rover  ST  SL(2)SL(4)
02-’09 Range Rover   ST   
Defender 90    STftSL(2.5)
89-’04 Discovery   ST SL(2»)SL(4)
89-’04 Discovery II   ST SL(2»)SL(4)
OS-’09 LR3/Range Rover Sport   ST SL(2») 
Mitsubishi 27×9.50  28×9.50  29×9.50  30×9.50  31×10.50  32×11.50  33×12.50 
83-86 Mighty Max ST     
87-95 Mighty MaxSTftft,BLFT,BL   
05-09 Raider  STBLft,BL  
Nissan 27×9.50  28×9.50  29×9.50  30×9.50  31×10.50  32×11.50  33×12.50 
04-09 Titan  STBLft,BLftft,SL(4»)
Pre-86½, Hardbody    ST  
86-89 HardbodySTftBLft,BLSL  
05-09 Frontier    STftft,SL(5»)
98-04 Frontier    ST SL(2»)ft
86-95 Pathfinder   ST SL(3)SL(3)BL(3)
00-04 Xterra  ST SL(2,3»)BL(3)or,SL(3») 
05-’09 Xterra    STftft,SL(5»)
Suzuki 27×9.50  28×9.50  29×9.50  30×9.50  31×10.50  32×11.50  33×12.50 
82-88 Samurai  STSL(1.5)SL(3)ft,SL(3)SL(3),BL
89-03 SidekickSTftFT ft,SL(2)  
01-06 XL-7    ST SL(2»),ft
Toyota 27×9.50  28×9.50  29×9.50  30×9.50  31×10.50  32×11.50  33×12.50 
79-85 Pickup     STft,SL
86-96 Pickup    STft,SL(2)SL(4»)
96-04 Tacoma   STSL(2.5)ft,SL(2.5)SL(3,4»)
05-09 Tacoma    ST FT
93-96 T100    STSL(1.5)SL(3)
98-06 Tundra   ST SL(2»)BL,SL(2)
07-09 Tundra    ST BL,SL(1)
60-84 FJ40
(Land Cruiser)		   ST FTFT,SL
80-90 FJ60
(Land Cruiser Wagon)		    STftft,SL
90-98 FJ80
(Land Cruiser Wagon)		     STSL(2.5)
98-07 Land Cruiser
100 Series Wagon		    ST 
84-89 4Runner    STSL(3)ft,SL(4)
90-96 4Runner    STft,SL(2)SL(2.5)
97-02 4Runner    STft,SL(2) 
03-09 4Runner    STSL(1.5)SL(4)
06-10 FJ Cruiser     STSL(3)

 

Tire Sizes:
34″ through 44″

(33″ and smaller, see above)

Chart Key:
ST = Stock Vehicle
ft = Minor Fender Trimming (lowercase ft)
FT = Major Fender Trimming (typically requires fender flares) (upper case FT)
SL = Suspension Lift SL(inches)
» = Proper Wheel Offset is essential
BL = Body Lift (inches)
F = Aftermarket High-Clearance Fenders

Vehicle Make Model

 34×12.5  35×12.50  36×12.50  37×12.50  38  39  40  42  44 
Chevy / GMC 34×12.5  35×12.50  36×12.50  37×12.50  38  39  40 42  44
94-03 S/T trucks         
73-87 Pickupsftft,SL(4)ft,SL(6) ft,SL(6)SL(8)ft,

SL(8)

SL(12)SL(10),

BL

88-98 K5 Pickups ft,SL(6)FT,SL(6) SL(6),BL    
73-91 K5 Blazer

Jimmy

ftft,SL(4)ft,SL(6) ft,SL(6)SL(8)ft,

SL(8)

SL(12)SL(10),

BL

92-95 Full Size Blazer
/Yukon/Tahoe		 ft,SL(6)FT,SL(6) SL(6),BL    
95-99 Tahoe/YukonSL(4)SL(6)BL,SL(6)      
00-09 Tahoe/Yukonft,SL(3»)SL(6»)FT,SL(6)      
98-09 Yukon/Denali         
73-91 Suburbanftft,SL(4)ft,SL(6) ft,SL(6)SL(8)ft,SL(8)SL(12)SL(10),

BL

92-00 Suburban ft,SL(6)FT,SL(6) SL(6),BL    
01-09 Suburban

Avalanche 1500

 SL(6)FT,SL(6)SL(8)     
99-09 Silverado 1500ft,SL(3»)SL(6»)FT,SL(6)SL(8»)  SL(10)  
99-09 Silverado

2500HD

ft,SL(3»)SL(6»)FT,SL(6)SL(8»)  SL(10)  
99-09 Silverado

3500HD

ft,SL(3»)SL(6»)FT,SL(6)SL(8»)  SL(10)  
02-09 Hummer H2 STSL(4»)SL(6»)FT,SL(6»)SL(10»)   
02-09 Hummer

H2SUT

 STSL(4»)SL(6»)FT,SL(6»)SL(10»)   
05-09 Hummer H3

& H3T

 SL(2.5)       
Dodge 34×12.5  35×12.50  36×12.50  37×12.50  38  39  40  42  44 
Pre-93 W150ft,SL(2)ft,SL(4)ft,SL(5) ft,SL(4),BLft,SL   
Pre-93 Ramchargerft,SL(2)ft,SL(4)ft,SL(5) ft,SL(4),BLft,SL   
Pre-93 W250ft,SL(2)ft,SL(4)ft,SL(5) ft,SL(4),BLSL(6)ft,SL(5),BL  
Pre-93 W350ft,SL(2)ft,SL(4)ft,SL(5) ft,SL(4),BLSL(6)ft,SL(5),BL  
94-08 Ram 1500 ft,SL(4») SL(6»)SL(8»)    
94-09 Ram 2500 SL(3»)SL(5»)SL(6)+FBL,SL(5») BL,SL(8,9»)  
94-09 Ram 3500 SL(3»)SL(5»)SL(6)+FBL,SL(5») BL,SL(8,9»)  
09 Ram 1500 SL(4») SL(6»)     
93-97 Dakota         
98-06 Dakota

Durango

         
05-’09 Dakota BL(3)+SL(2»)       
Ford 34×12.5  35×12.50  36×12.50  37×12.50  38  39  40 42  44
66-77 Broncoft,FT,

SL(3)

FT,SL(4)SL(6) FT,SL(6)BL,SL(6)BL,

SL(8)

  
78-79 BroncoftSL(3)ft,SL SL(5),BL FT,

SL(5)

SL(9)ft,BL,

SL(8)

69-79 F-150SL(4)SL(4)ft,SL(4)  ft,SL(6)  ft,BL,

SL(8)

80-96 Broncoft,SL(4)BL,SL(3)SL(6) BL,SL(6)SL(8)ft,

SL(8)

BL,SL(8)ft,BL(3),

SL(8)

80-96 F-150ft,SL(4)BL,SL(3)SL(6) BL,SL(6)SL(8)ft,

SL(8)

BL,SL(8)ft,BL(3),

SL(8)

08-’09 F-150 SL(6)       
06-07 F-150 SL(4)BL,SL(4»)BL,SL(6) SL(8)SL(12)  
97-05 F-150 SL(6) SL(8)  SL(12)  
80-97 F-250 SL(4)SL(6) ft,SL(2)SL(4),BLBL,

SL(6)

  
80-85 F-350 SL(4)SL(6) ft,SL(2)SL(4),BLBL,

SL(6)

  
92-97 F-350 SL(4)ft,SL(4) SL(6)    
86½-91 F-350 SL(4)ft,SL(4)SL(6)ft,SLft,SL   
’99-’07 Super DutySL(2»)SL(4»)SL(6»)SL(6»)SL(8»)SL(10.5»)  ft,

SL(11»)

’08-’09 Super DutySL(2»)SL(4»)SL(6»)SL(6»)SL(8»)SL(10.5»)  ft,

SL(11»)

83-’92 Ranger

Bronco II

ft,SL(4)ft,SL(6)FT,SL      
’93-’97 Ranger BL,SL(4»)       
’98-’09 Ranger SLA         
’01-’06 SportTracSL(4)SL(5) SL(8)     
90-‘9S ExplorerBL(3)        
’96-’01 Explorer SL(4) SL(8)  SL(12)  
00-05 ExcursionSL(3)SL(4) SL(7») SL(10.5»)  ft,BL(2),

SL(12»)

International Harvester 34×12.5  35×12.50  36×12.50  37×12.50  38  39  40  42  44
Scout IISL(2.5)FT,SL(4)       
          
Jeep 34×12.5  35×12.50  36×12.50  37×12.50  38  39  40 42  44
MB. CJ-2A13A13B         
76-86 CJ-5SL(3»),

BL(2)

SL(4»),BL(2)ft,SL(6») ft,SL(6»),BL    
76-86 CJ-6SL(3»),

BL(2)

SL(4»),BL(2)ft,SL(6») ft,SL(6»),BL    
76-86 CJ-7SL(3»),

BL(2)

SL(4»),BL(2)ft,SL(6») ft,SL(6»),BL    
76-86 CJ-8SL(3»),

BL(2)

SL(4»),BL(2)ft,SL(6») ft,SL(6»),BL    
87-96 Wrangler YJ ft,SL(4)ft,SL(6)SL(4)+Gft,SL    
97-06 Wrangler TJ

Unlimited

 ft,SL(6,7) SL(11)     
07-15 Wrangler JK

Unlimited

F»,SL(2.5»)SL(2.5»),ftSL(4»)SL(4»)SL(5»)SL(5»)SL(5»)  
06-09 Commander XK SL(1.5)SL(4) or BLA+GSL(4.5) SL(6)  
84-01 Cherokee         
86-92
Comanche pickup		    SL(4),BL    
63-83 Wagoneer FT,SL(4),BL       
92-98 Grand Cherokee         
99-04 Grand Cherokee         
05-09 Grand Cherokee SL(6)       
02-07 Liberty         
08-09 Liberty         
Land Rover,

Range Rover

 34×12.5  35×12.50  36×12.50  37×12.50  38 39  40  42  44 
88-’01 Range Rover SL(5)SL(5),BL(2)SL(5),ft,BL(2)     
02-’09 Range Rover         
Defender 90 SL(4) SL(5)  SL(6),

FT

  
89-’04 Discovery SL(5)SL(5),BL(2)SL(5),ft,BL(2)     
89-’04 Discovery II SL(5)SL(5),BL(2)SL(5),ft,BL(2)     
OS-’09 LR3/Range

Rover Sport

         
Mitsubishi 34×12.5  35×12.50  36×12.50  37×12.50  38  39  40  42  44 
83-86 Mighty Max BL,SL(4»)       
87-95 Mighty Max         
05-09 Raider         
Nissan 34×12.5  35×12.50  36×12.50  37×12.50  38 39  40 42  44 
04-09 TitanFT,

SL(1)

SL(6»)SL(6),FTSL(6)+G     
Pre-86½, Hardbody         
86-89 Hardbody         
05-09 Frontier         
98-04 Frontier SL(5.5»)       
86-95 Pathfinder         
00-04 Xterra SL(3),BL(3)       
05-’09 Xterra         
Suzuki 34×12.5  35×12.50  36×12.50  37×12.50  38  39  40  42  44 
82-88 Samuraift,

SL(3)

        
89-03 Sidekick         
01-06 XL-7 SL(5.5»)       
Toyota 34×12.5  35×12.50  36×12.50  37×12.50  38  39  40 42  44 
79-85 Pickup    ft,SL(7) SL(7),

BL

ft,

FT

FT,

SL

86-96 Pickup ft,SL(4)  ft,SL FT,

SL

  
96-04 Tacoma SL(6) BL,SL(6)     
05-09 TacomaBLSL(4-5)       
93-96 T100         
98-06 Tundra SL(6) SL(4)+G     
07-09 Tundra  SL(6)      
60-84 FJ40
(Land Cruiser)		         
80-90 FJ60
(Land Cruiser Wagon)		         
90-98 FJ80
(Land Cruiser Wagon)		         
98-07 Land Cruiser

100 Series Wagon

SL(2)        
84-89 4RunnerFT,

SL(4)

BL,SL(4)       
90-96 4Runner         
97-02 4Runner         
03-09 4Runner         
06-09 FJ Cruiser SL(6)       

 

 

Related Articles

Technical & Info

P-Metric Tire Sizes – P-Metric to Inches Conversion Chart

January 23, 2017 Alan Cray 0

Offroaders.com Guide to P-Metric Tire Terminology – P-Metric Tire Sizes Conversion Chart – P-Metric to InchesRim SizeP-Metric SizeTread WidthActual Tire Height15 Inch205/70R158.7 inches26.3 inches215/75R158.45 inches27.7 inches235/75R159.25 inches28.9 inches265/70R1510.4 inches29.6 inches16 Inch225/75R168.8 inches29.3 inches235/85R169.35 inches31.7 inches245/75R169.65 inches30.5 inches265/70R1610.5 […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.