Tire Size Guide – Does it Hit or Fit?

With the desire for larger tires comes size clearance questions. What size tire can I fit under my 4×4 and what modifications do I have to do to my vehicle to get a particular tire size to fit. The following chart is compiled from many sources including a good degree of the information originating from suspension lift manufacturers (listed below) as well as tire manufacturers and other compiled data from 4×4 enthusiasts.

The data below is derived from research, readers rigs, feedback by readers and from direct experience with vehicles we’ve owned over the years. Not all possible 4×4 vehicles are listed nor are all possible combinations. Even tire sizes vary from tire manufacturer to tire manufacturer and tire widths play a part in whether a size will fit or not. Also clearance is directly affected by what kind of terrain a vehicle will see. For instance a vehicle that only sees on-road driving will be much less likely to fully articulate the suspension and cause a particular tire to hit, while the same tire will constantly rub on a 4×4 that is flexing on the trails. So this chart of information is not an absolute reference and should only be used as general information. We always recommend you talk to others who have the same vehicle and run the tire size you want to run, on the terrain you want to run. If you see any possible corrections, please let us know and we’ll check it out and update the chart if necessary. As always, it’s best to rely on suspension lift manufacturers and their recommendations on particular lift kits for tire clearances on specific vehicles as they have generally done the research to build their data charts. It’s also good to contact the tire manufacturer for exact tire dimensions when sizing up a vehicle for tire fitment as tire sizes are not always what they are advertised as. Links to additional Tire Size Charts below.

Tire Sizes:

27″ through 33″ (34″ and up see below)

Chart Key: ST = Stock Vehicle ft = Minor Fender Trimming FT = Major Fender Trimming (typically requires fender flares) SL = Suspension Lift SL(inches) » = Proper Wheel Offset is essential BL = Body Lift (inches) F = Aftermarket High-Clearance Fenders

Vehicle Make & Model 27×9.50 28×9.50 29×9.50 30×9.50 31×10.50 32×11.50 33×12.50 Chevy / GMC 27×9.50 28×9.50 29×9.50 30×9.50 31×10.50 32×11.50 33×12.50 94-03 S/T trucks ST SL(2»,3») ft,SL(3») SL(6») 73-87 Pickups ST ft SL(2.5) 88-98 K5 Pickups ST ft SL(4) 73-91 K5 Blazer/Jimmy ST ft SL(2.5) 92-95 Full Size Blazer ST ft SL(4) 92-95 Full Size Tahoe ST ft SL(4) 92-95 Full Size Yukon ST ft SL(4) 95-99 Tahoe/Yukon ST ft ft,SL(2.5) 00-09 Tahoe/Yukon ST ft SL(2.5») 98-09 Yukon/SLenali ST ft SL(4) 73-91 Suburban ST ft SL(2.5) 92-00 Suburban ST ft SL(4) 01-09 Suburban/Avalanche 1500 ST ft SL(2.5) 99-09 Silverado 1500 ST ft SL(2.5») 99-09 Silverado 2500HD ST ft SL(2.5») 99-09 Silverado 3500HD ST ft SL(2.5») 02-09 Hummer H2 & H2SUT ST 05-09 Hummer H3 & H3T ST Dodge 27×9.50 28×9.50 29×9.50 30×9.50 31×10.50 32×11.50 33×12.50 Pre-93 W150 ST ft,SL SL(3.5) Pre-93 Ramcharger ST ft,SL SL(3.5) Pre-93 W250 ST ft,SL SL(3.5) Pre-93 W350 ST ft,SL SL(3.5) 94-08 Ram 1500 ST SL(2,3») 94-09 Ram 2500 ST 94-09 Ram 3500 ST 09 Ram 1500 ST ft SL(2) 93-97 Dakota ST ft SL(3) 98-06 Dakota ST ft SL(5.5) 98-06 Durango ST ft SL(5.5) 05-’09 Dakota ST BL ft,BL(3) Ford 27×9.50 28×9.50 29×9.50 30×9.50 31×10.50 32×11.50 33×12.50 66-77 Bronco ST FT FT,SL(3) 78-79 Bronco ST SL(2) 69-79 F-150 ST SL(2.5) SL(3.5) 80-96 Bronco ST SL(3) 80-96 F-150 ST SL(3) 08-’09 F-150 ST SL(4) 06-07 F-150 ST 97-05 F-150 ST SL(2) 80-97 F-250 ST ft,SL(2) 80-85 F-350 ST ft,SL(2) 92-97 F-350 ST ft,SL(1,2) 86 ½- 91 F-350 ST ft,SL(2) ’99-’07 Super Duty ST 08-09 Super Duty ST 83-92 Bronco II ST ft SL(4) ft,SL(4) 83-92 Ranger ST ft SL(4) ft,SL(4) 93-97 Ranger ST ft SL(2») SL(4») 98-09 Ranger SLA ST ft SL(1.5,2») SL(4») BL,SL(4») 01-06 SportTrac ST SL(2.5) 90-95 Explorer ST ft SL(2.5) FT,SL(4) 96-01 Explorer ST SL(1.5) 00-05 Excursion ST International Harvester 27×9.50 28×9.50 29×9.50 30×9.50 31×10.50 32×11.50 33×12.50 Scout II ST SL(2.5) ft,SL(2.5) Jeep 27×9.50 28×9.50 29×9.50 30×9.50 31×10.50 32×11.50 33×12.50 MB. CJ-2A13A13B ST SL(1) SL(2.5) 76-86 CJ-5 ST SL(2.5») SL(3») 76-86 CJ-6 ST SL(2.5») SL(3») 76-86 CJ-7 ST SL(2.5») SL(3») 76-86 CJ-8 ST SL(2.5») SL(3») 87-96 Wrangler YJ ST SL(2.5) SL(3) 97-06 Wrangler TJ, Unlimited ST» SL(2) SL(3,4) 07-15 Wrangler JK. Unlimited ST ST ST ST ft » ,SL(1),F, » 06-09 Commander XK ST 84-01 Cherokee ST SL(3) FT,SL(3) 86-92 Comanche pickup ST SL(3) 63-83 Wagoneer ST ft ft,SL(4) FT,SL(4) 92-98 Grand Cherokee ST FT,SL(3) FT,SL(3.5) 99-04 Grand Cherokee ST SL(2) SL(3.5)ft 05-09 Grand Cherokee ST SL(3.5»)+ft SL(4) 02-07 Liberty ST SL(3.5»)+ft 08-09 Liberty ST SL(3.5»)+ft Land Rover, Range Rover 27×9.50 28×9.50 29×9.50 30×9.50 31×10.50 32×11.50 33×12.50 88-’01 Range Rover ST SL(2) SL(4) 02-’09 Range Rover ST Defender 90 ST ft SL(2.5) 89-’04 Discovery ST SL(2») SL(4) 89-’04 Discovery II ST SL(2») SL(4) OS-’09 LR3/Range Rover Sport ST SL(2») Mitsubishi 27×9.50 28×9.50 29×9.50 30×9.50 31×10.50 32×11.50 33×12.50 83-86 Mighty Max ST 87-95 Mighty Max ST ft ft,BL FT,BL 05-09 Raider ST BL ft,BL Nissan 27×9.50 28×9.50 29×9.50 30×9.50 31×10.50 32×11.50 33×12.50 04-09 Titan ST BL ft,BL ft ft,SL(4») Pre-86½, Hardbody ST 86-89 Hardbody ST ft BL ft,BL SL 05-09 Frontier ST ft ft,SL(5») 98-04 Frontier ST SL(2»)ft 86-95 Pathfinder ST SL(3) SL(3)BL(3) 00-04 Xterra ST SL(2,3») BL(3)or,SL(3») 05-’09 Xterra ST ft ft,SL(5») Suzuki 27×9.50 28×9.50 29×9.50 30×9.50 31×10.50 32×11.50 33×12.50 82-88 Samurai ST SL(1.5) SL(3) ft,SL(3) SL(3),BL 89-03 Sidekick ST ft FT ft,SL(2) 01-06 XL-7 ST SL(2»),ft Toyota 27×9.50 28×9.50 29×9.50 30×9.50 31×10.50 32×11.50 33×12.50 79-85 Pickup ST ft,SL 86-96 Pickup ST ft,SL(2) SL(4») 96-04 Tacoma ST SL(2.5) ft,SL(2.5) SL(3,4») 05-09 Tacoma ST FT 93-96 T100 ST SL(1.5) SL(3) 98-06 Tundra ST SL(2») BL,SL(2) 07-09 Tundra ST BL,SL(1) 60-84 FJ40

Tire Sizes:

34″ through 44″ (33″ and smaller, see above)

