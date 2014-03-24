This section categorizes many Automotive Engine Performance Parts, Ignition Systems, Crankshafts, Superchargers, Cams, Headers and other 4×4, offroad and performance related vendors. Browse the links below to find Automotive Engine Performance Parts, Ignition Systems, Crankshafts, Superchargers, Cams, Headers related retailers. If you have a favorite vendor you think should be listed, send us the link and we’ll add it to our list.

Performance Parts, Ignition Systems, Crankshafts, Superchargers, Cams, Headers Vendors Below:

A, B & M Motorsports (Performance Engines)

ACDelco (Parts)

Aeroquip (Hose & Fittings)

Air Flow Research (Cylender Heads)

AIS (Alternator & Ignition Supply)

All Chevy (Engines)

AlliedSignal (Autolite, Bendix, Fram, Garrett, Jurid, Fiaam, Stop)

ATK (Rebuilt Engines)

Auburn (Performance Equepment)

Autotune (Engine Performance Parts)

Banks (PowerPack Systems)

Barry Grant Fuel Systems

Borg-Warner (Auto Parts & Engine Systems)

Bosch (Spark Plugs & Wires, Ignition, Starters, Alternators, Filters, & Wiper Blades)

Braswell Carburetion

Bruke Power (High Performance Engine Parts)

Callies (Crankshafts)

Carbs Unlimited

Carbtech

Carroll Supperchargers

Competition Cams (Cams)

CNC (Cylender Heads)

Crane Cams

Crower (Cams)

Cummins Engine (Diesel)

Edelbrock

Electromotive, Inc. (HVP Direct Ignition systems & TEC engine management systems)

Embassy Automotive (Rebuilt Engines)

Fereral Mogul Performance Parts (Carter)

FelPro (Gaskets)

Fuel Injection Specialties

Gates Rubber Automotive Products (Rubber Hose Clamps)

Harvey Racing Engines

Holley (Fuel Pumps, & Carbs)

Hypermax Engineering (Diesel Engine Performance Products)

Hypertech (Power Products)

J&L (Performance Racing Engines)

Jacobs Electronics Inc.

JBA (Headers)

JE Pistons

K & N Filtercharger

kb-silvolite (Pistons)

Keith Black Systems (Plumbing)

Lingenfelter (Engine High Performance Parts)

Melling (Oil Pumps)

Mr. Gasket

MSD Ignition (Ignition Components)

Niehoff (Engine System Parts)

Nology (The Hottest Sparks)

NOS (Nitrous Oxide Systems)

Paxton (Superchargers)

PGS (Performance Parts)

PowerDyne (Superchargers)

Pre Luber (Marine)

Por/Race Performance (Crankshaft Dampers)

RAM Remanufacturing (Engine Parts)

SplitFire (Spark Plugs & Wires)

Sterling (Engine Supply)

Street & Performance (Hi Performance Parts)

The Engine Factory (Complete Engines)

Tomco Inc (Fuel & Emission Specialists)

Tornado (Air Management Systems)

Torque Master (Spark Plugs, & Fluids)

TPIS (Tuned Port Induction)

Trick Flow Spesialties (Heads & Cranks)

TurboChargers By Texas Rebuild

Turbo City (Turbo Chargers, TBI Fuel Injection Systems)

Vortech Engineering (Superchargers)

World Products (Heads)

Wyoming Instruments (Fuel Atomizer 2000)